Swimming
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Fremont YMCA
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East, 441.5; Lincoln Southwest, 410; Lincoln Pius X, 225; Kearney, 193; Fremont, 181.5; Grand Island, 181.5; Norfolk, 172; Lincoln Northeast, 168.5; Lincoln High, 83; Lincoln Southeast, 67; Lincoln North Star, 51, Columbus, 31.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Kolb, Meranda, Reida, Frey), 1:34.48; 200 freestyle--Wilcynski, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.88; 200 IM--Dankert, Grand Island, 1:54.26; 50 freestyle--Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :21.47; 100 butterfly--Reida, Southwest, :50.12; 100 freestyle--Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :46.31; 500 freestyle--Carter, Lincoln East, 4:42.50; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Paup, Hoesing, Schlegelmilch, Carter), 1:27.55; 100 backstroke--Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :51.32; 100 breaststroke--Dankert, Grand Island, :58.22; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Wilcynski, Frye, Kolb), 3:09.83.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln East, 449; Lincoln Southwest, 403; Lincoln Southeast, 258; Fremont, 199; Grand Island, 195, Lincoln Pius X, 185, Norfolk, 183; Kearney, 141; Lincoln High, 93; Lincoln North Star, 71; Lincoln Northeast, 43; Columbus, 32.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Wischhof, Johnson, Smith, Ost), 1:48.62; 200 freestyle--E. Olberding, Norfolk, 1:53.67; 200 IM--Thober, Lincoln Southwest, 2:10.81; 50 freestyle--Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :23.77; 100 butterfly--Penas, Lincoln Southwest, :58.46; 100 freestyle--Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :51.89; 500 freestyle--Smith, Lincoln East, 5:16.26; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southeast (Eastman, A. Woods, Stricker, N. Woods), 1:37.68; 100 backstroke--Wischhof, Lincoln East, :58.31; 100 breaststroke--E. Olberding, Norfolk, 1:06.61; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southeast (Eastman, A. Woods, Stricker, N. Woods), 3:33.12.