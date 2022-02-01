Prep swimming results, 2/1

Boys swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 126, Lincoln Northeast 55; Lincoln East 115, Lincoln Pius X 68; Lincoln East 139, Lincoln Northeast 44.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Kassebaum, Rennerfeldt, Hoesing, Schlegelmilch), 1:42.88; 200 freestyle--Carter, Lincoln East, 1:48.40; 200 IM--Aldridge, Lincoln Pius X, 2:08.04; 50 freestyle--Paup, Lincoln East, :22.28; 1 mtr diving--Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 412.35; 100 butterfly--Hoesing, Lincoln East, :55.18; 100 freestyle--Paup, Lincoln East, 48.98; 500 freestyle--Watkins, Lincoln East, 5:15.94; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Paup, Frederick, Schlegelmilch, Carter), 1:32.37; 100 backstroke--Coffey, Lincoln Pius X, :58.00; 100 breaststroke--Vyhlidal, Lincoln Pius X, 1:01.23; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Paup, Frederick, Hoesing, Carter), 3:21.88.
People are also reading…
LINCOLN HIGH 160, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 59
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln High (Sump, Johnson, Kwiatkowski, Willis), 1:50.75; 200 freestyle--Kamm, Lincoln Star, 1:57.37; 200 IM--Eddins, Lincoln High, 2:24.38; 50 freestyle--Kwiatkowski, Lincoln High, :24.66; 1 mtr diving--Kramer, Lincoln North Star, 217.64; 100 butterfly--Johnson, Lincoln High, 1:07.18; 100 freestyle--Wills, Lincoln High, :56.61; 500 freestyle--Wills, Lincoln High, 5:49.07; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln High (Kwiatkowski, Johnson, Wills, Sump), 1:40.75; 100 backstroke--Sump, Lincoln High, :58.95; 100 breaststroke--Johnson, Lincoln High, 1:07.76; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln High (Obidowski, Unlu, Johnson, Moon), 3:57.67.
NORFOLK 96, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 75
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Norfolk (Spray, Haake, Cleveland, Filipi), 1:51.46; 200 freestyle--Foecking, Norfolk, 1:58.07; 200 IM--Cleveland, Norfolk, 2:15.12; 50 freestyle--Ely, Lincoln Southeast, :24.23; diving--Farr, Lincoln Southeast, 175.66; 100 butterfly--Spray, Norfolk, :59.56; 100 freestyle--Ely, Lincoln Southeast, :53.56; 500 freestyle--Haake, Norfolk, 5:17.14; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southeast (Brundieck, Lee, Heller, Ely), 1:38.52; 100 backstroke--Spray, Norfolk, :58.56; 100 breaststroke--Lee, Lincoln Southeast, 1:05.65; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southeast (Heller, Lee, Brundieck, Ely), 3:43.96.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN HIGH 152, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 119
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln High (Swarts, Jones, Jacobo, Arnold), 2:06.10; 200 freestyle--Swarts, Lincoln High, 2:17.48; 200 IM--Jacobo, Lincoln High, 2:30.79; 50 freestyle--Arnold, Lincoln High, :28.96; diving--Schmit, Lincoln High, 202.71; 100 butterfly--Jacobo, Lincoln High, 1:09.98; 100 freestyle--Arnold, Lincoln High, 1:05.56; 500 freestyle--Halsted, Lincoln North Star, 7:11.67; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln High (Jacobo, Jones, Arnold, Swarts), 1:56.65; 100 backtroke--Swarts, Lincoln High, 1:09.76; 100 breaststroke--Jones, Lincoln High, 1:27.48; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln North Star (Fox, Osentowski, Boltz, Faust), 4:50.95.
NORFOLK 95, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 88
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Norfolk (Jacobs, Rader, Calvillo, Olberding), 2:07.50; 200 freestyle--Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:57.15; 200 IM--Olberding, Norfolk, 2:24.70; 50 freestyle--Eastman, Lincoln Southeast, :27.42; diving--Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 214.66; 100 butterfly--Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:00.49; 100 freestyle--Waddington, Norfolk, :56.80; 500 freestyle--Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:19.22; 200 freestyle relay--Norfolk (Jacobs, Rader, Waddington, Olberding), 1:44.98; 100 backstroke--Stricker, Lincoln Southeast, 1:06.08; 100 breaststroke--Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:07.45; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southeast (Eastman, von Scheliha, Stricker, Woods), 3:53.80.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Pius X 98, Lincoln Northeast 87; Lincoln East 130, Lincoln Pius X 56; Lincoln East 141, Lincoln Northeast 42.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Ellenberger, Johnson, Smith, Fornander), 1:53.52; 200 freestyle--Wischhof, Lincoln East, 2:00.53; 200 IM--Smith, Lincoln East, 2:18.26; 50 freestyle--Agnew, Lincoln East, :25.19; 1 mtr diving--Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, 355.35; 100 butterfly--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:01.67; 100 freestyle--Agnew, Lincoln East, :55.38; 500 free--Winjum, Lincoln East, 5:38.01; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Wischhof, Agnew, Kassebaum, Fornander, 1:40.89; 100 backstroke--1. Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:01.83; 100 backstroke--Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:09.18; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Smith, Agnew, Kassebaum, Wischhof), 3:47.04.