Prep swimming results, 12/22

Boys swimming
LINCOLN EAST 133, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 46
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Spence, Piippo, Lee, Schlegelmilch), 1:49.79; 200 freestyle--Lincoln East, Schlegelmilch, 1:57.48; 200 IM--Lee, Lincoln East, 2:11.35; 50 freestyle--Paup, Lincoln East, :23.54; diving--Flodman, Lincoln East, 183.59; 100 butterfly--Lee, Lincoln East, :57.16; 100 freestyle--Paup, Lincoln East, :50.58; 500 freestyle--Schlegelmilch, Lincoln East, 5:14.36; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Hoesing, Watkins, Morgan, Paup), 1:39.74; 100 backstroke--Spence, Lincoln East, 1:02.99; 100 breaststroke--Rennerfeldt, Lincoln East, 1:05.01; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Lee, Hoesing, Schlegelmilch, Paup), 3:35.01.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 146, Lincoln Northeast 34; Lincoln Southwest 149, Lincoln High 28; Lincoln Northeast 81, Lincoln High 76.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Frye, Antinoro, Kolb) 1:43.82; 200 freestyle--Reida, Lincoln Southwest, 1:54.45; 200 IM--Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2:02.84; 50 freestyle--Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :22.85; diving--Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 202.85; 100 butterfly--Neil, Lincoln Southwest, 54.34; 100 freestyle--Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :49.13; 500 freestyle--Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 5:07.10; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Birkett, Frye, Neil, Palmer), 1:33.49; 100 backstroke--Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :56.76; 100 breaststroke--Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 1:06.00; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Birkett, Reida, Palmer), 3:23.02.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN EAST 127, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 47
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Nielsen, Johnson, Smith, Agnew), 1:57.37; 200 freestyle--Winjum, Lincoln East, 2:10.60; 200 IM--Johnson, Lincoln East, 2:25.81; 50 freestyle--Agnew, Lincoln East, :26.51; diving--Foutz, Lincoln North Star, 183.36; 100 butterfly--Morse, Lincoln North Star, 1:07.37; 100 freestyle--Fornander, Lincoln East, :59.55; 500 freestyle--Smith, Lincoln East, 5:39.77; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Fornander, Kassebaum, Hunt, Agnew), 1:47.88; 100 backstroke--Nielsen, Lincoln East, 1:04.07; 100 breaststroke--Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:09.25; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Nielsen, Fornander, Smith, Kassebaum), 3:57.96.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Soutwest 135, Lincoln Northeast 48; Lincoln Southwest 140, Lincoln High 37; Lincoln Northeast 107, Lincoln High 66.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Riese, Heyen, Mlinek, Heinrich), 1:59.01; 200 freestyle--Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 2:02.76; 200 IM--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:13.27; 50 freestyle--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :25.71; diving--Neal, Lincoln Southwest, 215.65; 100 butterfly--Morales, :58.86; 100 freestyle--Ryder, Lincoln Southwest, :57.81; 500 freestyle--Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 5:24.97; 100 backstroke--Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:05.58; 100 breaststroke--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:10.55; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Schroeder, Ford), 3:45.41.