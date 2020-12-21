Prep swimming results, 12/21

Boys swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 80, COLUMBUS 66
EVENT WINNERS: 200 freestyle--Jacobs, Columbus, 2:02.55; 200 IM--Downs, Lincoln Northeast, 2:33.12; 50 freestyle--Mendez, Columbus, :23.50; diving--Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 174.80; 100 butterfly--Hawkins, Lincoln Northeast, 1:04.20; 100 freestyle--Applebee, Lincoln Northeast, :55.19; 500 freestyle--Jacobs, Columbus, 5:32.73; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Hawkings, Applebee, Eppens, Vocasek), 1:42.15; 100 backstroke--Nelson, Columbus, 1:14.41; 100 breaststroke--Mendez, Columbus, 1:03.36; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Applebee, Eppens, Hawkins, Vocasek), 3:53.38.
Girls swimming
COLUMBUS 87, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 86
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Columbus (Schulz, Haynes, Johansen, Drymon), 2:06.63; 200 freestyle--Fiet, Lincoln Northeast, 2:12.60; 200 IM--Freshour, Columbus, 2:42.53; 50 freestyle--Lutz, Lincoln Northeast, :28.87; diving--Pruss-Hansen, Lincoln Northeast, 154.95; 100 butterfly--Feit, Lincoln Northeast, 1:11.86; 100 freestyle--Drymon, Columbus, 1:02.49; 500 freestyle--Renard, Lincoln Northeast, 6:36.88; 200 freestyle relay--Columbus (Freshour, Haynes, Dallman, Drymon), 1:50.48; 100 backstroke--Schulz, Columbus, 1:07.80; 100 breaststroke--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:16.06; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Maxwell, Feit, Vocasek, Renard), 4:08.41.
