Prep swimming results, 12/2

Boys swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 126, LINCOLN EAST 71
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Frye, Neil, Reida), 1:40.17; 200 freestyle--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:46.30; 200 IM--Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 2:02.41; 50 freestyle--Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :22.25; 100 butterfly--Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :53.19; 100 freestyle--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :46.96; 500 freestyle--Carter, Lincoln East, 4:54.32; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Mlinek, Neil, Reida, Kolb), 1:28.36; 100 backstroke--Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :55.45; 100 breaststroke--Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 1:04.29; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Kolb, Bailey, Schroeder, Mlinek), 3:17.61; Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 252.97.
BEATRICE 88, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 78
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Beatrice (Scheele, Mueller, Rogge, Jacobsen), 1:52.17; 200 freestyle--Jacobsen, Beatrice, 2:06.88; 200 IM--Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 2:18.08; 50 freestyle--Scheele, Beatrice, :25.15; 1-meter diving--1. Olmer, Beatrice, 186.40; 100 butterfly--Jacobsen, Beatrice, 1:03.30; 100 freestyle--Rogge, Beatrice, :59.93; 500 freestyle--Downs, Lincoln Northeast, 6:01.34; 200 freestyle relay--Beatrice (Rogge, Mueller, Scheele, Jacobsen), 1:38.24; 100 backstroke--Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 1:01.52; 100 breaststroke--Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, 1:06.84; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Vocasek, Darnall, Downs, Eppens), 3:53.02.
MILLARD SOUTH 92, LINCOLN HIGH 83
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Millard South (Raggett, Keuser, Cameron, Edwards), 1:47.98; 200 freestyle--Wills, Lincoln High, 2:08.07; 200 IM--Sump, Lincoln High, 2:14.86; 50 freestyle--Keuser, Millard South, :22.56; 1-meter diving--Bradley, Millard South, 195.80; 100 butterfly--Cameron, Millard South, 1:05.60; 100 freestyle--Keuser, Millard South, :51.55; 500 freestyle--Sump, Lincoln High, 5:18.15; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln High (Moon, Wills, Kwiatkowski, Sump), 1:41.34; 100 backstroke--Raggett, Millard South, 1:03.58; 100 breaststroke--Kwiatkowski, Lincoln High, 1:10.65; 400 freestyle relay--Millard South (Edwards, Braun, Cameron, Keuser), 3:54.63.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 118, LINCOLN EAST 79
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Nielsen, Johnson, Smith, Agnew), 1:53.66; 200 freestyle--Wischhof, Lincoln East, 2:00.69; 200 IM--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:12.62; 50 freestyle--Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :25.00; 100 butterfly--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :59.66; 100 freestyle--Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :53.62; 500 freestyle--Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:23.64; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Heinrich, Ryder, Morales), 1:40.24; 100 backstroke--Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:01.32; 100 breaststroke--Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:08.96; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Schroeder, Ryder, Morales), 3:43.12; 1 mtr diving--Evans, Lincoln East, 136.63.
BEATRICE 103, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 72
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Beatrice (Baxa, Vanschoiack, Havlat, Lierman), 2:06.26; 200 freestyle--Baumann, Beatrice, 2:16.59; 200 IM--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:19.84; 50 freestyle--Lierman, Beatrice, :26.09; 1-meter diving--Davis, Beatrice, 136.85; 100 butterfly--Nelson, Lincoln Northeast, 1:18.42; 100 freestyle--Lierman, Beatrice, :59.29; 500 freestyle--Havlat, Beatrice, 6:26.78; 200 freestyle relay--Beatrice (Baumann, Malina, Vanschoiack, Lierman), 1:50.11; 100 backstroke--Baxa, Beatrice, 1:08.16; 100 breaststroke--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:16.82; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Nelson, Feit, Renard, Maxwell), 4:06.36.
MILLARD SOUTH 116, LINCOLN HIGH 67
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Millard South (oyce, Storms, Schmieding, Augustine), 1:56.32; 200 freestyle--Storms, Millard South, 2:03.38; 200 IM--Joyce, Millard Soth, 2:21.36; 50 freestyle--Augustine, Millard South, :26.64; 1-meter diving--Schmit, Lincoln High, 210.70; 100 butterfly--Schmieding, Millard South, 1:04.11; 100 freestyle--Storms, Millard South, :56.83; 500 freestyle--Swarts, Lincoln High, 6:15.44; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln High (Jacobo, Arnold, Jones, Swarts), 1:56.21; 100 backstroke--Joyce, Millard South, 1:03.09; 100 breaststroke--Rettig, Lincoln High, 1:35.30; 400 freestyle relay--Millard South (Schmieding, Augustine, Joyce, Storms), 3:58.51.