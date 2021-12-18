Prep swimming results, 12/18

Swimming
KNIGHT INVITATIONAL
At Lincoln Southeast
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 436, Omaha Westside 274, Lincoln East 231, Millard North 228, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 207, Kearney 146, Omaha Central 135, Grand Island 132, Omaha North 92, Millard South 88, Lincoln Northeast 55, Hastings 53, Lincoln High 52, Norfolk 48, Lincoln North Star 43, Millard West 36, Beatrice 32, Lincoln Southeast 28.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Mlinek, Neil, Palmer), 1:33.26; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:38.58; 3. Millard North, 1:40.54; 200 freestyle—1. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 1:46.16; 2. Ellison, Omaha Westside, 1:46.19; 3. Carter, Lincoln East, 1:47.88; 200 IM—1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:48.33; 2. Hahn, Millard North, 1:53.18; 3. Bailey, Lincoln Southwest, 1:59.33; 50 freestyle—1. Davis, Omaha Westside, :22.29; 2. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :22.30; 3. Paup, Lincoln East, :22.39; diving—1. Orth, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 439.35; 2. Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 374.80; 3. Rinaldi, Millard North, 363.05; 100 butterfly—1. Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :48.48; 2. Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :52.12; 3. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :52.57; 100 freestyle—1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :46.63; 2. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :48.53; 3. Paup, Lincoln East, :50.30; 500 freestyle—1 Hahn, Millard North, 4:38.37; 2. Ellison, Omaha Westside, 4:45.38; 3. Carter, Lincoln East, 4:52.51; 200 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Neil, Reida, Kolb), 1:27.51; 2. Kearney, 1:31.20; 3. Lincoln East, 1:31.90; 100 backstroke—1. Davis, Omaha Westside, :51.02; 2. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :52.88; 3. Kinney, Kearney, :54.53; 100 breaststroke—1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :55.55; 2. Zheng, Millard North, :58.52; 3. Dankert, Grand Island, :59.88; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Reida, Kolb, Mlinek), 3:08.48; 2. Omaha Westside, 3:14.11; 3. Lincoln East, 3:19.23.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 350, Omaha Westside 342.5, Millard North 251, Lincoln East 249, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 223.5, Millard South 156, Grand Island 118, Norfolk 117, Lincoln Southeast 76, Omaha Central 75.5, Hastings 74.5, Lincoln Northeast 65, Millard West 65, Beatrice 44, Kearney 42, Lincoln High 40, Omaha North 22, Lincoln North Star 8.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Millard North (Mi. McLeay, Petrick, Samanta, Ma. McLeay), 1:49.13; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:50.71; 3. Lincoln East, 1:52.40; 200 freestyle—1. Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:56.60; 2. Branson, Millard North, 1:58.66; 3. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:58.89; 200 IM—1. Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 2:09.62; 2. Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:13.08; 3. Petrick, Millard North, 2:13.11; 50 freestyle—1. Ma. McLeay, Millard North, :24.43; 2. Ford, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :24.45; 3. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :24.64; diving—1. Woodward, Millard West, 495.90; 2. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 357.25; 3. Schmidt, Lincoln High, 350.40; 100 butterfly—1. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :58.48; 2. Samanta, Millard North, :58.81; 3. Wilkins, Omaha Westside, 1:00.73; 100 freestyle—1. Ma. McLeay, Millard North, :53.39; 2. Livingston, Lincolnn Southwest, :53.45; 3. Ford, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, :54.18; 500 freestyle—1. Harris, Omaha Westside, 5:18.94; 2. Kollmorgen, Lincoln East, 5:21.61; 3. Fonda, Omaha Westside, 5:23.74; 200 freestyle relay—1. Millard North (Samanta, Branson, Petrick, Ma. McLeay), 1:38.55; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:39.88; 3. Lincoln East, 1:40.09; 100 backstroke—1. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :58.77; 2. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :59.76; 3. Brennan, Grand Island, 1:00.31; 100 breaststroke—1. Petrick, Millard North, 1:05.85; 2. Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:07.73; 3. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:07.75; 400 freestyle relay—1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Ryder, Schroeder, Morales), 3:37.15; 2. Lincoln East, 3:40.07; 3. Omaha Westside, 3:40.90.