Prep swimming results, 12/15

Swimming
BEATRICE INVITATIONAL
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 313, Beatrice 248, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 234, Brownell/Concordia/Roncalli 177.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Ralston/Omaha Gross, 1:57.89; 200 freestyle--Coffey, Pius X, 1:59.54; 200 IM--Becker, Pius X, 2:06.99; 50 freestyle--Coffey, Pius X, :23.96; diving--Hatt, Pius X, 384.90; 100 butterfly--Becker, Pius X, :57.53; 100 freestyle--Aldridge, Pius X, :54.35; 500 freestyle--Gilmore, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 5:18.59; 200 freestyle relay--Pius X, 1:39.61; 100 backstroke--Vyhlidal, Pius X, 1:01.72 100 breaststroke--Kelsey, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 1:05.64; 400 freestyle relay--Pius X, 3:35.86.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Beatrice 339, Lincoln Pius X 321, Brownell/Concordia/Mercy 258, Ralston/Omaha Gross 171.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Pius X, 2:00.68; 200 freestyle--Heasty, Pius X, 2:07.06; 200 IM--Coffey, Pius X, 2:26.25; 50 freestyle--Lierman, Beatrice, :25.03; diving--Wisnieski, 305.80; 100 butterfly--Swoboda, Brownell/Concordia/Mercy, 1:06.35; 100 freestyle--Lierman, Beatrice, :57.83; 500 freestyle--Ringler, Brownell/Concordia/Mercy, 6:55.35; 200 freestyle relay--Beatrice, 1:48.24; 100 backstroke--Vanschoiack, Beatrice, 1:09.01; 100 breaststroke--Swoboda, Brownell/Concordia/Mercy, 1:15.60; 400 freestyle relay--Ralston/Omaha Gross, 4:23.20.
