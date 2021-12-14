Prep swimming results, 12/14

Boys swimming
LINCOLN HIGH TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 133, Lincoln Northeast 46; Lincoln Southwest 111, Lincoln High 61; Lincoln High 107, Lincoln Northeast 63.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Southwest (Antinoro, Schroeder, Bailey, Wilcynski), 1:46.19; 200 freestyle--Sump, Lincoln High, 1:58.20; 200 IM--Reida, Southwest, 2:08.05; 50 freestyle--Palmer, Southwest, 0:21.3; diving--Blaser, Southwest, 239.75; 100 butterfly--Heyen, Southwest, 1:05.05; 100 freestyle--Bailey, Southwest, 0:50.41; 500 freestyle--Neil, Southwest, 5:18.63; 200 freestyle relay--Southwest (Frye, Meranda, Blaser, Tyrrell), 1:40.18; 100 backstroke--Sump, Lincoln High, 0:58.05; 100 breaststroke--Schroeder, Southwest, 1:02.59; 400 freestyle relay--Southwest (Neil, Kolb, Faustmann, Reida), 3:26.92.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN HIGH TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 124, Lincoln Northeast 55; Lincoln Southwest 123, Lincoln High 56; Lincoln Northeast 95, Lincoln High 78.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Hale, Heinrich), 1:59.94; 200 freestyle--Livingston, Southwest, 2:00.83; 200 IM--Penas, Southwest, 2:29.34; 50 freestyle--Mahony, Southwest, 0:26.17; diving--Schmit, Lincoln High, 181.5; 100 butterfly--Heyen, Southwest, 1:05.05; 100 freestyle--Morales, Southwest, 0:56.67; 500 freestyle--Herrick, Southwest, 5:35.33; 200 freestyle relay--Southwest (Herrick, Khammaly, Mahony, Orf), 1:46.76; 100 backstroke--Khammaly, Southwest, 1:04.87; 100 breaststroke--Schroeder, Southwest, 1:12.73.