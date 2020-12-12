Prep swimming results, 12/12

Swimming
COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL
Saturday's results
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 103, Norfolk 71, Columbus 49.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Pius X (Coffey, Vyhidal, Becker, Welsh), 1:44.26; 200 freestyle--Spray, Norfolk, 1:55.05; 200 IM--Welsh, Pius X, 2:12.71; 50 freestyle--Vyhidal, Pius X, :23.32; 100 butterfly--Olmer, Norfolk, :56.37; 100 freestyle--Spray, Norfolk, :50.53; 500 freestyle--Becker, Pius X, 4:56.61; 200 freestyle relay--Pius X (Woodrich, Coffey, Aldridge, Welsh), 1:37.90; 100 backstroke--Becker, Pius X, 1:00.70; 100 breaststroke--Olmer, Norfolk, 1:00.09; 400 freestyle relay--Pius X (Becker, Aldridge, Coffey, Vyhidal), 3:30.09.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Norfolk 100, Lincoln Pius X 77, Columbus 62.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Norfolk (Harthoorn, Jacobs, Olberding, Rader), 1:55.76; 200 freestyle--A. Heasty, Pius X, 2:05.46; 200 IM--Olberding, Norfolk, 2:24.75; 50 freestyle--Jacobs, Norfolk, :26.85; 100 butterfly--Harthoorn, Norfolk, 1:01.16; 100 freestyle--A. Heasty, Pius X, :58.13; 500 freestyle--Seipel, Pius X, 5:56.35; 200 freestyle relay--Norfolk (Harthoorn, Olberding, Waddington, Jacobs), 1:44.56; 100 backstroke--Harthoorn, Norfolk, 1:00.84; 100 breaststroke--Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:09.80; 400 freestyle relay--Pius X (Seipel, E. Heasty, Martin, A. Heasty), 4:05.91.
