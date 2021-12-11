Prep swimming results, 12/11

Swimming
LARRY HILL RAM RELAYS
At Ralston
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Creighton Prep 308, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 228, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 222, Lincoln East 220, Omaha Westside 190, Millard North 152, Millard South 146, Millard West 142, Omaha Burke 110, Lincoln Southeast 48, Lincoln Northeast 48, Ralston 46.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS (Hadaway, Rees, Doane, Gross), 1:46.99; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:47.51; 3. Creighton Prep, 1:47.86; 800 freestyle relay--1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Horner, Wehbe, Uehling, Forsberg), 7:23.11; 2. Creighton Prep, 7:34.20; 3. Omaha Westside, 7:58.85; 400 medley relay--1. Creighton Prep (Clark, Finnegan, Niemeyer, Militti), 3:45.03; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 3:50.21; 3. Lincoln East, 4:00.38; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln East (Paup, Carter, Watkins, Schlegelmilch), 1:31.72; 2. Creighton Prep, 1:32.93; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:36.11; 200 butterfly relay--1. Creighton Prep (Dvorak, Niemeyer, Buescher, O'Hanlon), 1:39.63; 2. Omaha Westside, 1:42.43; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:45.00; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Paup, Schlegelmilch, Carter, Watkins), 3:23.26; 2. Creighton Prep, 3:30.88; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:30.99; 200 backstroke relay--1. Creighton Prep (Clark, Dvorak, Evans, Mendlick), 1:40.22; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:44.03; 3. Omaha Westside, 1:51.00; 850 freestyle relay (50-100-200-500)--1. Creighton Prep (Nissen, Liekhus, O'Hanlon, Finnegan), 8:04.88; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 8:15.04; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 8:18.90.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 270, Omaha Marian 244, Lincoln East 208, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 200, Millard North 198, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 180, Millard South 144, Lincoln Southeast 138, Omaha Burke 128, Ralston 74, Lincoln Northeast 48, Millard West 48.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln East (Ellenberger, Johnson, Nielsen, Agnew), 1:53.79; 2. Millard South, 1:54.19; 3. Omaha Burke, 2:03.02; 800 freestyle relay--1. Omaha Marian, 8:04.20; 2. Omaha Westside, 8:26.73; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 8:45.10; 400 freestyle relay--1. Omaha Westside (Stevens, Hagen, Dietrich, Elbert), 4:12.47; 2. Millard North, 4:16.26; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 4:25.86; 200 freestyle relay--1. Millard South (Storms, Joyce, Schmieding, Augstine), 1:45.78; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:50.69; 3. Omaha Westside, 1:50.82; 200 butterfly relay--1. Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Mendlick, McGarry, Hood), 1:49.09; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:55.37; 3. Lincoln East, 1:56.54; 400 freestyle relay--1. Millard South (Schmieding, Augustine, Joyce, Storms), 3:52.60; 2. Lincoln East, 4:01.47; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 4:07.99; 200 backstroke relay--1. Lincoln East (Ellenberger, Wischhof, Kassebaum, Nielsen), 1:54.78; 2. Omaha Marian, 1:56.30; 3. Omaha Westside, 1:59.12; 850 freestyle relay (50-100-200-500)--1. Omaha Westside (Gerard, Kratky, Hagen, Harris), 8:45.23; 2. Omaha Marian, 8:47.40; 3. Millard North, 9:08.42; 200 breaststroke relay--1. Omaha Burke (Nielsen, Pospishil, Hill, Kendeigh), 2:08.20; 2. Omaha Westside, 2:13.29; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:19.55; 400 medley relay--1. Omaha Marian (Foley, Glandt, Mendlick, Von Seggern), 4:02.26; 2. Millard North, 4:05.32; 3. Omaha Westside, 4:11.11; 400 freestyle relay (8x50)--1. Omaha Westside, 3:36.68; 2. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:41.99; 3. Omaha Burke, 3:46.30.
COLUMBUS INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 282, Lincoln Pius X 112, Norfolk 79, Columbus 16.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Frye, Reida, Bailey), 1:41.35; 200 freestyle--Neil, Southwest, 1:50.23; 200 IM--Frye, Southwest, 2:05.16; 50 freestyle--Schroeder, Southwest, :23.02; diving--Blaser, Southwest, 266.70; 100 butterfly--Becker, Pius X, :54.07; 100 freestyle--Kolb, Southwest, :49.17; 500 freestyle--Spray, Norfolk, 5:10.77; 200 freestyle relay--Southwest (Neil, Newland, Antinoro, Kolb), 1:34.26; 100 backstroke--Antinoro, Southwest, 1:05.56; 100 breaststroke--Schmit, Pius X, 1:18.09; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Bailey, Faustman, Reida, Wilcynski), 3:24.04.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 281, Norfolk 113, Lincoln Pius X 86, Columbus 14.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Morales, Heyen, Lienemann, Livingston), 1:53.99; 200 freestyle--Morales, Southwest, 1:58.83; 200 IM--Livingston, Southwest, 2:15.36; 50 freestyle--Reichmuth, Southwest, :25.98; diving--Phelan, Pius X, 219.45; 100 butterfly--Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:00.71; 100 freestyle--Schroeder, Southwest, :57.10; 500 freestyle--Livingston, Southwest, 5:21.36; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Ryder, Reichmuth, Penas, Livingston), 1:42.44; 100 backstroke--Martin, Pius X, 1:15.05; 100 breaststroke--Kane, Pius X, 1:33.20; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Morales, Schroeder, Ryder, Penas), 3:45.11