Prep swimming results, 12/1

Boys swimming
MILLARD SOUTH 121, LINCOLN HIGH 58
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--1. Millard South A (Edwards, Keuser, Cameron, Zadina), 1:45; 200 freestyle--1. Edwards, Millard South, 2:05; 200 IM--1. Keuser, Millard South, 2:04; 50 freestyle--1. Unlu, Lincoln High, :26.24; diving--1. Bradley, Millard South, 219.60; 100 butterfly--1. Keuser, Millard South, :55; 100 freestyle--1. Wills, Lincoln High, :55; 500 freestyle--1. Bottorf, Millard South, 6:19; 200 freestyle relay--1. Millard South (Zadina, Edwards, Cameron, Keuser), 1:38; 100 backstroke--1. Cameron, Millard South, 1:02; 100 breaststroke--1. Johnson, Lincoln High, 1:07; 400 freestyle relay--1. Millard South (Zagurski, Thoms, Sisneros, Braun), 3:59.
People are also reading…
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 199, BEATRICE 159
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln Northeast (Maxwell, Eppens, Vocasek, Piippo), 1:46; 200 freestyle--1. Lutz, Lincoln Northeast, 2:20; 200 IM--1. Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, 2:13; 50 freestyle--1. Piippo, Lincoln Northeast, :22.79; diving--1. Thomas, Lincoln Northeast, 120.15; 100 butterfly--1. Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, :57; 100 freestyle--1. Piippo, Lincoln Northeast, :53.19; 500 freestyle--1. Darnall, Lincoln Northeast, 6:20; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Northeast (Downs, Scribner, Kessler, Darnall), 1:47; 100 backstroke--1. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:01; 100 breaststroke--1. Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, 1:06; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Northeast (Piippo, Vocasek, Eppens, Maxwell), 3:34.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA 129, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 54
EVENT WINNERS/TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Papillion-La Vista (Doane, Graham, Gross, Click), 1:47; 200 freestyle--1. Taddeucci, Lincoln Southeast, 2:03; 200 IM--1. Doane, Papillion-La Vista, 2:16; 50 freestyle--1. Click, Papillion-La Vista, :24; diving--1. Orth, Papillion-La Vista, 278.77; 100 butterfly--1. Gross, Papillion-La Vista, :56; 100 freestyle--1. Graham, Papillion-La Vista, :54; 500 freestyle--1. Gross, Papillion-La Vista, 5:12; 200 freestyle relay--1. Papillion-La Vista (Click, Graham, Miller, Lee), 1:40; 100 backstroke--1. Doane, Papillion-La Vista, 1:00; 100 breaststroke--1. Graham, Papillion-La Vista, 1:09; 400 freestyle relay--1. Papillion-La Vista (Click, Miller, Doane, Gros), 3:38.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln North Star 188, Lincoln Northwest 80, Omaha Northwest 56.
EVENT WINNERS/TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln North Star (Orr, Menter, Kocian, Cammarano), 1:59; 200 freestyle--1. Kocian, Lincoln North Star, 2:13; 200 IM--1. Orr, Lincoln North Star, 2:20; 50 freestyle--1. Menter, Lincoln North Star, :26; 100 butterfly--1. Kocian, Lincoln North Star, 1:07; 100 freestyle--1. Hughes, Omaha Northwest, 1:01; 500 freestyle--1. Nagel, Lincoln North Star, 7:28; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln North Star (Neeman, Young, Nicholls, Nagel), 2:20; 100 backstroke--1. Orr, Lincoln North Star, 1:00; 100 breaststroke--1. Menter, Lincoln North Star, 1:16; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln North Star (Gable, Lappe, Sallinger, Villegas), 4:57.
Girls swimming
MILLARD SOUTH 111, LINCOLN HIGH 74
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--1. Millard South A (Joyce, Storms, Schmieding, Augustine), 1:53; 200 freestyle--1. Storms, Millard South, 2:02; 200 IM--1. Joyce, Millard South, 2:18; 50 freestyle--1. Schmieding, Millard South, :26.42; diving--1. Kress, Millard South, 191.80; 100 butterfly--1. Jacobo, Lincoln High, 1:09; 100 freestyle-- 1. Joyce, Millard South, :57; 500 freestyle--1. Storms, Millard South, 5:32; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln High (Swarts, Arnold, Jacobo, Holz), 1:51; 100 backstroke--1. Swarts, Lincoln High, 1:07; 100 breaststroke-- 1. Schmieding, Millard South, 1:15; 400 freestyle relay--1. Millard South (Joyce, Counter, McPhaull, Schmieding), 4:08.
BEATRICE 128, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 54
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln Northeast (Maxwell, Gonzalez Martinez, Brown, Serie), 2:07; 200 freestyle--1. Baumann, Beatrice, 2:09; 200 IM--1. Baxa, Beatrice, 2:36; 50 freestyle--1. Lierman, Beatrice, :26.40; diving--1. Snyder, Beatrice, 183.25; 100 butterfly--1. Gonzalez Martinez, Lincoln Northeast, 1:08.80; 100 freestyle--1. Baumann, Beatrice, :59; 500 freestyle--1. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 5:35; 200 freestyle relay--1. Beatrice (Baumann, Biesecker, Baxa, Lierman), 1:49; 100 backstroke--1. Baxa, Beatrice, 1:06; 100 breaststroke--1. Baxa, Beatrice, 1:29; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Northeast (Lutz, Gonzalez Martinez, Brown, Maxwell), 4:05.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA 97, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 85
EVENT WINNERS/TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Papillion La Vista (Gifford, Mazur, Promes, Erlbacher), 1:58; 200 freestyle--1. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:56; 200 IM--1. Stricker, Lincoln Southeast, 2:21; 50 freestyle--1. Erlbacher, Papillion-La Vista, :26; diving--1. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 242.48; 100 butterfly--1. Sailer, Lincoln Southeast, 1:05; 100 freestyle--1. Eastman, Lincoln Southeast, :59; 500 freestyle--1. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:23; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southeast (Eastman, Sailer, Stricker, Woods), 1:45; 100 backstroke--1. Stricker, Lincoln Southeast, 1:06; 100 breaststroke--1. Promes, Papillion-La Vista, 1:18; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southeast (Eastman, Sailer, Stricker, Woods), 3:54.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln North Star 208, Lincoln Northwest 131, Omaha Northwest 74.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln North Star (Nixon, Schroeder, Jacobo, Michael), 2:12; 200 freestyle--1. Gable, Lincoln Northwest, 2:42; 200 IM--1. Jacobo, Lincoln North Star, 2:30; 50 freestyle--1. Nixon, Lincoln North Star, :27; diving--1. BHoltz, Lincoln North Star, 122.24; 100 butterfly--1. Jacobo, Lincoln North Star, 1:07; 100 freestyle--1. Lappe, Lincoln Northwest, 1:11; 500 freestyle--1. Nixon, Lincoln North Star, 6:00; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln North Star (Jacobo, Schroeder, Michael, Nixon), 1:57; 100 backstroke--1. Bowers, Lincoln North Star, 1:30; 100 breaststroke--1. Villegas, Lincoln Northwest, 1:20; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Northwest (Gable, Lappe, Sallinger, Villegas), 4:57.