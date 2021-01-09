Prep swimming results, 1/9

Swimming
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Kearney 477, Lincoln Pius X 368, Grand Island 280, North Platte 259, Lincoln Northeast 226, Hastings 226, McCook 128, Scottsbluff/Gering 101.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Pius X (Coffey, Vyhidal, Becker, Welsh), 1:42.30; 2. Kearney, 1:45.42; 3. North Platte, 1:51.57; 200 freestyle--1. Wilson, Grand Island, 1:50.24; 2. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:51.36; 3. Ceperley, Hastings, 1:53.24; 200 IM--1. Dankert, Grand Island, 2:01.54; 2. Becker, Pius X, 2:04.66; 3. Coffey, Pius X, 2:12.36; 50 freestyle--1. Welsh, Pius X, :23.20; 2. Vyhidal, Pius X, :23.33; 3. Arnold, Kearney, :23.38; diving--1. Brouillette, North Platte, 447.35; 2. Hatt, Pius X, 346.15; 3. Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 336.85; 100 butterfly--1. Kinney, Kearney, :54.36; 2. Ceperley, Hastings, :56.56; 3. Schmit, Pius X, :58.29; 100 freestyle--1. Haase, Hastings, :51.39; 2. Arnold, Kearney, :51.42; 3. Coffey, Pius X, :53.07; 500 freestyle--1. Becker, Pius X, 4:58.27; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, 4:58.57; 3. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 5:02.73; 200 freestyle relay--1. Pius X (Aldridge, Schmit, Vyhidal, Welsh), 1:34.17; 2. Grand Island, 1:34.90; 3. Hastings, 1:35.14; 100 backstroke--1. Kinney, Kearney, :56.20; 2. Mercer, North Platte, :59.71; 3. Leibhart, North Platte, 1:01.94; 100 breaststroke--1. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:02.25; 2. Vyhidal, Pius X, 1:02.53; 3. Welsh, Pius X, 1:03.61; 400 freestyle relay--1. Kearney (Kinney, Walsh, Eifert, Arnold), 3:28.21; 2. Pius X, 3:28.33; 3. Grand Island, 3:29.97.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Pius X 342, Kearney 339, Hastings, 335, Lincoln Northeast 282, Grand Island 272, North Platte 197, McCook 175, Scottsbluff/Gering 114.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Pius X (Martin, Seipel, Coffey, Heasty), 2:01.16; 2. North Platte, 2:03.02; 3. Lincoln Northeast, 2:03.83; 200 freestyle--1. Lauder, Hastings, 2:04.59; 2. Novinski, Grand Island, 2:04.70; 3. Heasty, Pius X, 2:05.82; 200 IM--1. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:20.44; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, 2:24.18; 3. Bartee, Kearney, 2:29.06; 50 freestyle--1. Brailita, Hastings, :25.16; 2. Spencer, McCook, :25.81; 3. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :26.67; diving--Hepner, Kearney, 271.95; 2. Rogge, Lincoln Northeast, 253.80; 3. Pruss-Hansen, Lincoln Northeast, 252.55; 100 butterfly--1. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:01.40; 2. Coffey, Pius X, 1:02.59; 3. Muhlbach, Grand Island, 1:07.93; 100 freestyle--1. Brailita, Hastings,s :55.63; 2. Spencer, McCook, :56.54; 3. Novinski, Grand Island, :56.59; 500 freestyle--1. Lauder, Hastings, 5:37.89; 2. Greer, Grand Island, 5:40.72; 3. Heasty, Pius X, 5:43.96; 200 freestyle relay--1. Hastings (Cerveny, Stephenson, Lauder, Brailita), 1:45.38; 2. Grand Island, 1:46.61; 3. Lincoln Northeast, 1:47.61; 100 backstroke--1. Coffey, Pius X, 1:03.69; 2. Martin, Pius X, 1:05.87; 3. Fill, Grand Island, 1:08.44; 100 breaststroke--1. Bartee, Kearney, 1:13.55; 2. Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 1:13.67; 3. Friedrich, North Platte, 1:17.72; 400 freestyle relay--1. Hastings (Lauder, Mousel, Stephenson, Brailita), 3:50.13; 2. Pius X, 3:55.24; 3. Grand Island, 3:56.19.
LINCOLN EAST BOYS 91, NORFOLK 85
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Norfolk (T. Spray, Olmer, B. Spray, Filipi), 1:47.20; 200 freestyle--Lee, East, 1:55.65; 200 IM--Olmer, Norfolk, 2:05.01; 50 freestyle--Paul, East, :22.11; diving--Walker, Norfolk, 311.60; 100 butterfly--Paup, East, :55.29; 100 freestyle--Lee, East, :52.93; 500 freestyle--B. Spray, Norfolk, 5:09.80; 200 freestyle relay--East (Lee, Morgan, Spence, Paup), 1:35.39; 100 backstroke--Spence, East, 1:01.26; 100 breaststroke--Schlegelmilch, East, 1:03.89; 400 freestyle relay--East (Hoesing, Watkins, Spence, Schlegelmilch), 3:34.30.
LINCOLN EAST GIRLS 126, NORFOLK 57
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Norfolk (Harthoorn, Jacobs, Olberding, Waddington), 1:53.98; 200 freestyle--Gasparini, Norfolk, 2:00.82; 200 IM--Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:18.84; 50 freestyle--Fornander, East, :26.50; diving--Flodman, East, 287.25; 100 butterfly--Olberding, Norfolk, 1:02.09; 100 freestyle--Harthoorn, Norfolk, :55.72; 500 freestyle--Gaspasini, Norfolk, 5:24.93; 200 freestyle relay--East (Agnew, Kassebaum, Fornander, Johnson), 1:44.51; 100 backstroke--Harthoorn, Norfolk, 1:03.81; 100 breaststroke--Johnson, East, 1:08.53; 400 freestyle relay--Norfolk (Harthoorn, Gasparini, Waddington, Olberding), 3:50.69.