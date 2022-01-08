Prep swimming results, 1/8

Swimming
MILLARD SOUTH INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 386½, Lincoln East 227, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 209, Millard North 182½, Omaha Burke 99, Millard South 81, Norfolk 67, Millard West 61, Lincoln Southeast 46.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Mlinek, Neil, Bailey), 1:36.14; 2. Millard North, 1:41.87; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:43.37; 200 freestyle--1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:43.84; 2. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 1:49.64; 3. Carter, Lincoln East, 1:51.41; 200 IM--1. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 2:01.04; 2. Keller, Papio/Papio South, 2:02.83; 3. Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 2:05.29; 50 freestyle--1. Paup, Lincoln East, :22.45; 2. Keuser, Millard South, :22.47; 3. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :22.62; diving--1. Orth, Papio/Papio South, 437.40; 2. Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 426.65; 3. Rinaldi, Millard North, 365.90;100 butterfly--1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :52.54; 2. Hahn, Millard North, :53.87; 3. Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, :56.73; 100 freestyle--1. Reida, Lincoln Southwest, :48.92; 2. Paup, Lincoln East, :49.04; 3. Fraley, Lincoln Southwest, :51.27; 500 freestyle--1. Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 4:51.27; 2. Carter, Lincoln East, 4:52.79; 3. Spray, Norfolk, 5:06.47; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Kolb, Bailey, Palmer), 1:29.23; 2. Lincoln East, 1:32.62; 3. Millard North, 1:32.98; 100 backstroke--1. Pospishil, Omaha Burke, :55.25; 2. Belik, Papio/Papio South, :56.10; 3. Neil, Lincoln Southwest, :57.40; 100 breaststroke--1. Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :55.94; 2. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.13; 3. Keller, Papio/Papio South, 1:02.22; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (), 3:18.10; 2. Millard North, 3:44.51; 3. Millard North 3:45.81.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 286, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 237, Lincoln East 201, Millard South 159, Millard North 129, Omaha Burke 120, Norfolk 103, Millard West 74, Lincoln Southeast 50.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS (Cunningham, Dendinger, Cavanaugh, Ford), 1:50.32; 2. Millard North, 1:51.23; 3. Millard South, 1:51.75; 200 freestyle--1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.63; 2. Wischhof, Lincoln East, 2:01.21; 3. Schmieding, Millard South, 2:01.28; 200 IM--1. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:12.20; 2. Storms, Millard South, 2:12.22; 3. Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:17.50; 50 freestyle--1. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, :24.40; 2. Kendeigh, Omaha Burke, :25.50; 3. Kassebaum, Lincoln East, :25.53; diving--1. Woodward, Millard West, 478.90; 2. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 386.70; 3. Santoni, Omaha Burke, 371.10; 100 butterfly--1. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, :58.60; 2. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 1:00.16; 3. Schmieding, Millard South, 1:00.33; 100 freestyle--1. Samanta, Millard North, :55.04; 2. Cunningham, Papio/Papio South, :55.92; 3. Joyce, Millard South, :56.00; 500 freestyle--1. Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:25.94; 2. Olberding, Norfolk, 5:28.66; 3. Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:36.22; 200 freestyle relay--1. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS (Erlbacher, Cunningham, Ford, Dendinger), 1:39.62; 2. Lincoln East, 1:41.10; 3. Lincoln Southwest, 1:41.74; 100 backstroke--1. Joyce, Millard South, :59.02; 2. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:00.79; 3. Cunningham, Papio/Papio South, 1:01.26; 100 breaststroke--1. Storms, Millard South, 1:07.65; 2. Kendeigh, Omaha Burke, 1:08.85; 3. Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:09.72; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Morales, Schroeder, Ryder), 3:41.77; 2. Lincoln East, 3:43.37; 3. Millard North, 3:45.87.
KEARNEY INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Kearney 319½, Lincoln Pius X 237, Grand Island 195, Hastings 146½, North Platte 120, Lincoln Northeast 114, McCook 91, Scottsbluff/Gering 80.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Pius X (Coffey, Vyhlidal, Schmit, Becker), 1:42.20; 2. Kearney, 1:48.22; 3. North Platte, 1:50.90; 200 freestyle--1. M. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:50.10; 2. Becker, Pius X, 1:51.74; 3. Grierson, Kearney, 1:57.51; 200 IM--1. Dankert, Grand Island, 2:01.56; 2. Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, 2:10.14; 3. Coffey, Pius X, 2:11.27; 50 freestyle--1. Arnold, Kearney, :22.58; 2. Black, Kearney, :22.93; 3. Ragazzo, Grand Island, :22.98; diving--1. Hatt, Pius X, 417.70; 2. Knoell, Kearney, 362.35; 3. Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 361.75; 100 butterfly--1. Kinney, Kearney, :53.29; 2. Becker, Pius X, :54.45; 3. Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, :55.69; 100 freestyle--1. Arnold, Kearney, :49.96; 2. Ragazzo, Grand Island, :50.56; 3. Vyhlidal, Pius X, :51.89; 500 freestyle--1. M. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 5:03.17; 2. D. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 5:29.51; 3. Lauder, Hastings, 5:41.21; 200 freestyle relay--1. Kearney (Black, Dietz, Kinney, Arnold), 1:31.06; 2. Grand Island, 1:33.78; 3. Pius X, 1:37.88; 100 backstroke--1. Kinney, Kearney, :53.69; 2. Coffey, Pius X, :56.32; 3. Leibhart, North Platte, :59.36; 100 breaststroke--1. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:01.18; 2. Vyhlidal, Pius X, 1:03.09; 3. Aldridge, Pius X, 1:05.15; 400 freestyle relay--1. Kearney (Grierson, Eifert, Kinney, Arnold), 3:22.09; 2. Pius X, 3:24.55; 3. Grand Island, 3:26.32.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Grand Island 278, Lincoln Pius X 231, Lincoln Northeast 188, Hastings 186, Kearney 183, McCook 138, North Platte 61, Scottsbluf/Gering 55.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Grand Island (Brennan, Wilson, Muhlbach, Wilson), 1:56.14; 2. Hastings, 2:01.32; 3. Pius X, 2:03.83; 200 freestyle--1. Nelson, Grand Island, 2:03.93; 2. Heasty, Pius X, 2:04.63; 3. Lauder, Hastings, 2:05.56; 200 IM--1. Wilson, Grand Island, 2:19.17; 2. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:20.07; 3. Brennan, Grand Island, 2:21.44; 50 freestyle--1. Fish, Hastings, :24.96; 2. Spencer, McCook, :25.21; 3. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :25.91; diving--1. Phelan, Pius X, 326.40; 2. Thompson, Pius X, 227.30; 3. Novosad, Pius X, 216.95; 100 butterfly--1. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:02.42; 2. Muhlbach, Grand Island, 1:04.73; 3. Lauder, Hastings, 1:05.76; 100 freestyle--1. Fish, Hastings, :55.83; 2. Heasty, Pius X, :57.02; 3. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :57.13; 500 freestyle--1. Nelson, Grand Island, 5:33.86; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, 5:34.24; 3. Greer, Grand Island, 5:44.23; 200 freestyle relay--1. Hastings (Lauder, Cerveny, Mousel, Fish), 1:43.48; 2. Lincoln Northeast, 1:45.43; 3. Grand Island, 1:46.51; 100 backstroke--1. Brennan, Grand Island, 1:00.27; 2. Spencer, McCook, 1:02.66; 3. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:04.46; 100 breaststroke--1. Bartee, Kearney, 1:13.35; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, 1:15.06; 3. Seipel, Pius X, 1:16.73; 400 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Northeast (Nelson, Lutz, Feit, Maxwell), 3:52.08; 2. McCook, 3:55.01; 3. Grand Island, 3:55.41.