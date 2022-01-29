Prep swimming results, 1/29

Swimming
WARRIOR INVITATIONAL
At Omaha Westside
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 572, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 488½, Kearney 378, Grand Island 210½, Lincoln Pius X 198, Bellevue West 162, Omaha Central 142, Hastings 123, Ralston 44, Scottsbluff/Gering 42.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Omaha Westside (Germonprez, Guzman, Lowe, Davis), 1:35.01; 200 freestyle--Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:36.72; 200 IM--Ellison, Omaha Westside, 1:58.38; 50 freestyle--Guzman, Omaha Westside, :22.07; diving--Shaddy, Bellevue West, 397.10; 100 butterfly--Germonprez, Omaha Westside, :48.23; 100 freestyle--Davis, Omaha Westside, :47.70; 500 freestyle--Ellison, Omaha Westside, 4:39.63; 200 freestyle relay--Omaha Westside (Guzman, Davis, Cunningham, Germonprez), 1:26.67; 100 backstroke--Davis, Omaha Westside, :51.37; 100 breaststroke--Guzman, Omaha Westside, :58.61; 400 freestyle relay--Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Horner, Forsberg, Uehling, Mayo), 3:18.05.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Omaha Westside 636, Omaha Marian 410, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 300, Grand Island 249½, Omaha Central 225, Hastings 144, Lincoln Pius X 133½, Bellevue West 121, Kearney 118, Ralston 69, Scottsbluff/Gering 16, Bellevue East 10.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Omaha Marian (Mendlick, Glandt, Hood, Foley), 1:50.30; 200 freestyle--Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, 1:57.93; 200 IM--Hood, Omaha Marian, 2:11.64; 50 freestyle--Stevens, Omaha Westside, :24.74; diving--Knapton, Omaha Marian, 368.95; 100 butterfly--Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :59.43; 100 freestyle--Hagen, Omaha Westside, :54.05; 500 freestyle--Harris, Omaha Westside, 5:21.16; 200 freestyle relay--Omaha Marian (Hood, Von Seggern, Foley, Glandt), 1:37.81; 100 backstroke--Novinski, Grand Island, :59.76; 100 breaststroke--Elbert, Omaha Westside, 1:08.74; 400 freestyle relay--Omaha Marian (Foley, Glandt, Von Seggern, Hood), 3:35.74.
BROWNELL TALBOT INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Omaha North 383, Brownell Talbot 281, Lincoln North Star 185.
BOYS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Omaha North, 1:46.06; 200 freestyle--Tetley, Omaha North, 2:09.81; 200 IM--Scott-Bell, Omaha North, 2:07.26; 50 freestyle--Mills, Omaha North, :23.26; 100 butterfly--Williams, Omaha North, :54.30; 500 freestyle--Richardson, Omaha North, 5:30.93; 200 freestyle relay--Omaha North, 1:35.43; 100 backstroke--Kamm, Lincoln North Star, :58.35; 100 breaststroke--Goebel, Brownell Talbot, 1:09.65; 400 freestyle relay--Omaha North, 3:33.34; diving--Kramer, Lincoln North Star, 207.45.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Brownell Talbot 433, Lincoln North Star 328, Omaha North 266.
GIRLS EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Brownell Talbot, 2:02.32; 200 freestyle--Sitzman, Omaha North, 2:11.63; 200 IM--Swoboda, Brownell Talbot, 2:19.01; 50 freestyle--Nelson, Brownell Talbot :27.94; 100 butterfly--Recker, Brownell Talbot, 1:11.43; 100 freestyle--Swoboda, Brownell Talbot, :55.37; 500 freestyle--Needham, Brownell Talbot, 6:15.21; 200 freestyle relay--Brownell Talbot, 1:49.55; 100 backstroke--Sitzman, Omaha North, 1:04.45; 100 breaststroke--Recker, Brownell Talbot, 1:19.36; 400 freestyle relay--Brownell Talbot, 4:36.74; diving--McClellan, Brownell Talbot, 226.45.