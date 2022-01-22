Prep swimming results, 1/22

Boys swimming
CREIGHTON PREP 98, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 85
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Southwest (Schroeder, Mlinek, Neil, Palmer), 1:33.75; 200 freestyle--Palmer, Southwest, 1:44.61; 200 IM--Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:55.59; 50 freestyle--Mlinek, Southwest, :21.48; diving--Mathews, Creighton Prep, 440.16; 100 butterfly--Neil, Southwest, :53.02; 100 freestyle--Palmer, Southwest, :46.10; 500 freestyle--Militti, Creighton Prep, 4:49.76; 200 freestyle relay--Creighton Prep (Watson, Nissen, Dvorak, Beber), 1:27.41; 100 backstroke--Schroeder, Southwest, :51.83; 100 breaststroke--Mlinek, Southwest, :56.64; 400 freestyle relay--Southwest (Kolb, Neil, Schroeder, Mlinek), 3:18.65.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 90, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 74
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Northeast (Vocasek, Eppens, Darnall, Roberts), 1:53.96; 200 freestyle--Heller, Southeast, 2:02.86; 200 IM--Vocasek, Northeast, 2:14.58; 50 freestyle--Ely, Southeast, :23.78; diving--Haeffner, Northeast, 200.25; 100 butterfly--Northeast, 1:01.01; 100 freestyle--Ely, Southeast, :55.56; 500 freestyle--Vocasek, Northeast, 5:41.42; 200 freestyle relay--Southeast (Brundieck, Lee, Heller, Ely), 1:40.35; 100 backstroke--Eppens, Northeast, 1:03.37; 100 breaststroke--Lee, Southeast, 1:07.89; 400 freestyle relay--Southeast (Heller, Lee, Brundieck, Ely), 3:51.28.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 92, OMAHA MARIAN 88
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Omaha Marian (Foley, Glandt, Von Seggern, McGarry), 1:51.48; 200 freestyle--Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:55.58; 200 IM--Morales, Southwest, 2:09.94; 50 freestyle--Livingston, Southwest, :24.53; diving--Knapton, Omaha Marian, 388.55; 100 butterfly--Hood, Omaha Marian, :58.08; 100 freestyle--Livingston, Southwest, :53.08; 500 freestyle--Schroeder, Southwest, 5:20.43; 200 freestyle relay--Omaha Marian (Foley, Glandt, Mendlick, Hood), 1:39.56; 100 backstroke--Foley, Omaha Marian, :59.51; 100 breaststroke--Glandt, Omaha Marian, 1:07.75; 400 freestyle relay--Southwest (Livingston, Lienemann, Morales, Ryder), 3:37.46.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 86, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 80
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Southeast (Stricker, Woods, Maw, Eastman), 2:01.70; 200 freestyle--Woods, Southeast, 2:01.76; 200 IM--Maw, Southeast, 2:50.48; 50 freestyle--Maxwell, Northeast, :26.45; diving--Nelson, Southeast, 217.90; 100 butterfly--Stricker, Southeast, 1:06.34; 100 freestyle--Maxwell, Northeast, :57.13; 500 freestyle--Woods, Southeast, 5:30.10; 200 freestyle relay--Southeast (Stricker, Maw, Eastman, Woods), 1:50.40; 100 backstroke--Stricker, Southeast, 1:08.50; 100 breaststroke--McClure, Southeast, 1:22.60; 400 freestyle relay--Northeast (Maxwell, Roberts, Renard, Feit), 4:05.80.