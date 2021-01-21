Prep swimming results, 1/21

Boys Swimming
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 83, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 80
EVENT WINNERS/TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--North Star (Kamm, Pham, Pair, Ferraro), 1:53.86; 200 freestyle--Kamm, North Star, 2:00.55; 200 IM--Downs, Northeast, 2:31.81; 50 freestyle--Vocasek, Northeast, 24.71; diving--Haeffner, Northeast, 193.60; 100 butterfly--Applebee, Northeast, 1:05.14; 100 freestyle--Kamm, North Star, 55.99; 500 freestyle--Hawkins, Northeast, 6:04.88; 200 freestyle relay--Northeast (Eppens, Hawkins, Vocasek, Applebee), 1:40.44; 100 backstroke--Vocasek, Northeast, 1:01.22; 100 breaststroke--Pham, North Star, 1:10.23; 400 freestyle relay--Northeast (Applebee, Downs, Vocasek, Eppens), 3:50.58.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 116, LINCOLN PIUS X 66
EVENT WINNERS/TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--Southwest (Reida, Bailey, Fraley, Schroeder), 1:40.98; 200 freestyle--Neil, Southwest, 1:51.54; 200 IM--Becker, Pius X, 2:03.58; 50 freestyle--Schroeder, Southwest, 22.90; diving--Hatt, Pius X, 411.80; 100 butterfly--Palmer, Southwest, 52.46; 100 freestyle--Welsh, Pius X, 50.25; 500 freestyle--Fraley, Southwest, 5:07.67; 200 freestyle relay--Southwest (Bailey, Neil, Antinoro, Palmer), 1:33.36; 100 backstroke--Coffey, Pius X, 57.30; 100 breaststroke--Palmer, Southwest, 1:01.76; 400 freestyle relay--Southwest (Palmer, Reida, Schroeder, Kolb), 3:24.51.
Girls Swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 106, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 62
EVENT WINNERS/TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--Northeast (Kottmeyer, Vocasek, Nelson, Renard), 2:06.43; 200 freestyle--Nelson, Northeast, 2:23.28; 200 IM--Renard, Northeast, 2:38.34; 50 freestyle--Maxwell, Northeast, 26.75; diving--Rogge, Northeast, 154.65; 100 butterfly--Morse, North Star, 1:05.32; 100 freestyle--Foster, North Star, 55.99; 500 freestyle--Maxwell, Northeast, 5:37.01; 200 freestyle relay--Northeast (Lutz, Vocasek, Maxwell, Feit), 1:50.02; 100 backstroke--Morse, North Star, 1:08.69; 100 breaststroke--Pham, North Star, 1:10.23; 400 freestyle relay--Northeast (Maxwell, Feit, Nelson, Vocasek), 4:10.14.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 141, LINCOLN PIUS X 43
EVENT WINNERS/TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--Southwest (Riese, Heyen, Reichmuth, Orf), 1:56.76; 200 freestyle--Morales, Southwest, 1:59.90; 200 IM--Schroeder, Southwest, 2:18.07; 50 freestyle--Livingston, Southwest, 25.12; diving--Neal, Southwest, 406.35; 100 butterfly--Heinrich, Southwest, 1:05.84; 100 freestyle--Livingston, Southwest, 54.88; 500 freestyle--Ford, Southwest, 5:31.45; 200 freestyle relay--Southwest (Livingston, Reichmuth, Orf, Heinrich), 1:43.01; 100 backstroke--Morales, Southwest, 1:01.03; 100 breaststroke--Heyen, Southwest, 1:11.68; 400 freestyle relay--Southwest (Morales, Heyen, Heinrich, Schroeder), 3:50.35.