Prep swimming results, 1/20

Boys swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 101, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 54
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Northeast (Darnall, Downs, Eppens, Vocasek), 1:56.13; 200 freestyle--Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 2:03.55; 200 IM--Kocian, Lincoln North Star, 2:37.59; 50 freestyle--Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, :24.80; 1 mtr diving--Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 227.65; 100 butterfly--Cejka, Lincoln Northeast, 1:15.53; 100 freestyle--Darnall, Lincoln Northeast, :58.94; 500 freestyle--Downs, Lincoln Northeast, 5:58.72; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Vocasek, Eppens, Downs, Roberts), 1:41.12; 100 backstroke--Schroeder, Lincoln North Star, 1:03.83; 100 breaststroke--Kamm, Lincoln North Star, 1:10.21; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Eppens, Downs, Darnall, Vocasek), 3:50.50.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 94, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 71
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Northeast (Condon-Matzke, Beaudette, Hubbard, Feit), 2:20.97; 200 freestyle--Feit, Lincoln Northeast, 2:13.52; 200 IM--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:21.84; 50 freestyle--Fox, Lincoln North Star, :28.34; 1 mtr diving--Keodouangdy, Lincoln North Star,m 142.85; 100 butterfly--Renard, Lincoln Northeast, 1:14.20; 100 freestyle--Feit, Lincoln Northeast, 1:02.42; 500 freestyle--Faust, Lincoln North Star, 7:14.83; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Rendard, Feit, Maxwell, Roberts), 1:52.11; 100 backstroke--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:03.67; 100 breaststroke--Roberts, Lincoln Northeast, 1:21.56; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Renard, Roberts, Kottmeyer, Maxwell), 4:17.95.