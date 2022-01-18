Prep swimming results, 1/18

Boys swimming
LINCOLN EAST 145, LINCOLN HIGH 36
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Carter, Schlegelmilch, Frederick, Paup), 1:44.83; 200 freestyle--Paup, Lincoln East, 1:57.98; 200 IM--Watkins, Lincoln East, 2:13.75; 50 freestyle--Morgan, Lincoln East, :24.44; diving--Lenz, Lincoln East, 209.25; 100 butterfly--Carter, Lincoln East, :58.42; 100 freestyle--Watkins, Lincoln East, :53.12; Frederick, Lincoln East, 5:33.36; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Paup, Schlegelmilch, Hoesing, Carter), 1:31.61; 100 backstroke--Sump, Lincoln High, :58.38; 100 breaststroke--Kassebaum, Lincoln East, 1:06.00; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Paup, Carter, Hoesing, Schlegelmilch), 3:27.35.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN EAST 139, LINCOLN HIGH 43
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln East (Wischof, Johnson, Smith, Agnew), 1:56.80; 200 freestyle--Freisen, Lincoln East, 2:14.98; 200 IM--Agnew, Lincoln East, 2:25.06; 50 freestyle--Wischof, Lincoln East, :25.78; diving--Schmit, Lincoln High, 185.32; 100 butterfly--Lewis, Lincoln East, 1:05.00; 100 freestyle--Kassebaum, Lincoln East, :55.82; 500 freestyle--Smith, Lincoln East, 5:33.57; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Wischof, Agnew, Kassebaum, Fornander), 1:44.41; 100 backstroke--Ellenberger, Lincoln East, 1:04.45; 100 breaststroke--Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:09.78; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln East (Smith, Agnew, Kassebaum, Wischof), 3:51.03.