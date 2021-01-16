Prep swimming results, 1/16

Swimming
GENE COTTER INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORING: Kearney 301, Grand Island 228, Fremont 158, Hastings 149, Lincoln Northeast 121, North Platte 104, Lincoln North Star 91, Lincoln High 77, McCook 47, Omaha Northwest 4.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Kearney (Kinney, Arnold, Black, Dietz), 1:45.44; 2. Fremont, 1:45.67; 3. Lincoln Northeast, 1:49.43; 200 freestyle—1. Wilson, Grand Island, 1:50.32; 2. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:50.62; 3. Ceperley, Hastings, 1:51.70; 200 IM—1. Dankert, Grand Island, 2:00.59; 2. Parks, Kearney, 2:18.86; 3. Eifert, Kearney, 2:18.92; 50 freestyle—Novinski, Grand Island, :22.07; 2. Arnold, Kearney, :23.23; 3. Black, Kearney, :23.39; 100 butterfly—1. Kinney, Kearney, :54.78; 2. McClellan, Fremont, :56.15; 3. Hawkins, Lincoln Northeast, :59.49; 100 freestyle—1. Haase, Hastings, :51.06; 2. Arnold, Kearney, :51.43; 3. Applebee, Lincoln Northeast, :52.66; 500 freestyle--1. Wilson, Grand Island, 5:01.62; 2. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 5:02.38; 3. Ceperley, Hastings, 5:10.29; 200 freestyle relay--1. Kearney (Dietz, Kinney, Black, Arnold), 1:31.85; 2. Grand Island, 1:32.94; 3. Fremont, 1:34.90; 100 backstroke--1. Skalka, Grand Island, :56.11; 2. Kinney, Kearney, :56.27; 3. McClellan, Fremont, :58.26; 100 breaststroke--1. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:00.47; 2. Christ, Fremont, 1:02.06; 3. Ochsner, Hastings, 1:05.72; 400 freestyle relay--1. Grand Island (Wilson, Dankert, Sambula-Monzalvo, Novinski), 3:33.27.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING: Grand Island 211, Hastings 210, Fremont 182, Lincoln Northeast 155, Kearney 141, North Platte 126, McCook 107, Lincoln High 71, Lincoln North Star 59.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Grand Island (Brennan, Wilson, Muhlbach, Novinski), 1:57.16; 2. North Platte, 2:01.75; 3. Hastings, 2:03.16; 200 freestyle—1. Karsen, Fremont, 2:01.92; 2. Novinski, Grand Island, 2:03.03; 3. Lauder, Hastings, 2:03.23; 200 IM—1. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:17.54; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, 2:22.30; 3. Bartee, Kearney, 2:26.95; 50 freestyle—1. Brailita, Hastings, :25.25; 2. Spencer, McCook, :25.69; 3. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :26.50; 100 butterfly—1. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:00.81; 2. Brailita, Hastings, 1:01.10; 3. Morse, Lincoln North Star, 1:04.80; 100 freestyle—1. Spencer, McCook, :56.42; 2. Lauder, Hastings, :57.17; 3. Feit, Lincoln Northeast, :58.39; 500 freestyle—1. Karsen, Fremont, 5:32.53; 2. Trenkle, Kearney, 5:41.59; 3. Greer, Grand Island, 5:48.08; 200 freestyle relay--1. Lincoln Northeast (Maxwell, Feit, Nelson, Vocasek), 1:45.50; 2. Hastings, 1:45.51; 3. Grand Island, 1:45.61; 100 backstroke--1. Novinski, Grand Island, 1:00.16; 2. Brennan, Grand Island, 1:02.14; 3. Fox, Lincoln North Star, 1:05.80; 100 breaststroke--1. Bartee, Kearney, 1:13.28; 2. Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 1:14.21; 3. Wilson, Grand Island, 1:15.75; 400 freestyle relay--1. Hastings (Lauder, Stephenson, Mousel, Brailita), 3;56.27; 2. Lincoln Northeast, 4:00.95; 3. McCook, 4:05.95.
OMAHA MARIAN GIRLS 112, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 74
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Omaha Marian (Clark, Randby, Trojan, Foley), 1:48.75; 200 freestyle--Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:55.35; 200 IM--Morales, Southwest, 2:10.87; 50 freestyle--Randby, Omaha Marian, :24.47; diving--Carter, Omaha Marian, 260.99; 100 butterfly--Clark, Omaha Marian, 1:00.98; Herrick, Southwest, 1:00.98; 100 freestyle--Hood, Omaha Marian, :53.37; 500 freestyle--Morales, Southwest, 5:16.90; 200 freestyle relay--Omaha Marian (Randby, Von Seggern, Hood, Clark), 1:39.44; 100 backstroke--Foley, Omaha Marian, :59.37; 100 breaststroke--Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:06.88; 400 freestyle relay--Omaha Marian (Hood, Von Seggern, Foley, Trojan), 3:37.76.
CREIGHTON PREP BOYS 105, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 80
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Creighton Prep (Ravnsborg, Kaelin, Goaley, Hood), 1:34.43; 200 freestyle--Palmer, Southwest, 1:43.04; 200 IM--Watson, Creighton Prep, 1:54.35; 50 freestyle--Kolb, Southwest, :22.28; 100 butterfly--Goaley, Creighton Prep, :51.94; diving--Mathews, Creighton Prep, 201.67; 100 freestyle--Palmer, Southwest, :46.04; 500 freestyle--Muse, Creighton Prep, 4:51.73; 200 freestyle relay--Southwest (E. Reida, Fraley, Kolb, Palmer), 1:27.07; 100 backstroke--Watson, Creighton Prep, :51.95; 100 breaststroke--Kaelin, Creighton Prep, :57.54; 400 freestyle relay--Southwest (E. Reida, Kolb, T. Reida, Palmer), 3:10.98.