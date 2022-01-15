Prep swimming results, 1/15

Swimming
GENE COTTER INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Kearney 307, Grand Island 200, Fremont 145, Hastings 132, Lincoln Northeast 125, Lincoln High 122, North Platte 120, McCook 103, Lincoln North Star 81, Omaha Northwest 1.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Fremont (Monson, Christ, Lamson, Arnett), 1:45.54; 2. Kearney, 1:49.21; 3. North Platte, 1:49.57; 200 freestyle—1. M. Sambula-Monzalvo, 1:50.85; 2. Sump, Lincoln High, 1:51.30; 3. Kamm, Lincoln North Star, 1:51.49; 200 IM—1. Dankert, Grand Island, 2:05.86; 2. Eppens, Lincoln Northeast, 2:11.56; 3. Parks, Kearney, 2:15.32; 50 freestyle—1. Arnold, Kearney, :22.55; 2. Ragazzo, Grand Island, :22.67; 3. Haase, Hastings, :23.24; diving—1. Knoell, Kearney, 382.50; 2. Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 374.75; 3. Kramer, Lincoln North Star, 313.00; 100 butterfly—1. Kinney, Kearney, :53.50; 2. Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, :55.19; 3. Monson, Fremont, :56.25; 100 freestyle—1. Ragazzo, Grand Island, :49.41; 2. Arnold, Kearney, :50.15; 3. Hasse, Hastings, :51.32; 500 freestyle—1. M. Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 5:03.10; 2. Kamm, Lincoln North Star, 5:08.30; 3. Grierson, Kearney, 5:16.84; 200 freestyle relay—1. Kearney (Kinney, Dietz, Parks, Arnold), 1:31.98; 2. Grand Island, 1:34.54; 3. Fremont, 1:36.90; 100 backstroke—1. Kinney, Kearney, :55.30; 2. Sump, Lincoln High, :56.35; 3. Monson, Fremont, :57.75; 100 breaststroke—1. Dankert, Grand Island, 1:00.63; 2. Christ, Fremont, 1:02.22; 3. Parks, Kearney, 1:04.70; 400 freestyle relay—1. Kearney (Grierson, Eifert, Kinney, Arnold), 3:26.15; 2. Grand Island, 3:27.47; 3. Hastings, 3:40.38.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Grand Island 283, Fremont 200, Lincoln Northeast 158, Kearney 153, McCook 135, Hastings 132, Lincoln High 102, North Platte 93, Lincoln North Star 51.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay—1. Grand Island (Brennan, Wilson, Muhlbach, Greer), 1:56.32; 2. Fremont, 1:59.07; 3. Kearney, 2:04.66; 200 freestyle—1. Nelson, Grand Island, 2:04.44; 2. Greer, Grand Island, 2:05.36; 3. Jesse, Fremont, 2:09.74; 200 IM—1. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 2:17.91; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, 2:18.21; 3. Brennan, Grand Island, 2:18.39; 50 freestyle—1. Fish, Hastings, :24.94; 2. Novinski, Grand Island, :25.11; 3. Buse, Kearney, :26.08; diving—1. Schmit, Lincoln High, 312.50; 2. Keodouangdy, Lincoln North Star, 279.35; 3. Bruns, North Platte, 240.05; 100 butterfly—1. Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:01.19; 2. Muhlbach, Grand Island, 1:04.64; 3. Tucker, McCook, 1:07.46; 100 freestyle—1. Spencer, McCook, :54.80; 2. Novinski, Grand Island, :55.07; 3. Fish, Hastings, :55.17; 500 freestyle—1. Nelson, Grand Island, 5:30.20; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, 5:33.45; 3. Schroeter, Fremont, 5:45.80; 200 freestyle relay—1. Hastings (Lauder, Cerveny, Mousel, Fish), 1:44.46; 2. Grand Island, 1:45.03; 3. Fremont, 1:46.28; 100 backstroke—1. Brennan, Grand Island, :59.83; 2. Spencer, McCook, 1:02.38; 3. Schroeter, Fremont, 1:04.04; 100 breaststroke—1. Bartee, Kearney, 1:13.55; 2. Wilson, Grand Island, 1:14.64; 3. Vech, Fremont, 1:17.22; 400 freestyle relay—1. Grand Island (Nelson, L. Wilson, G. Wilson, Novinski), 3:45.25; 2. Hastings, 3:54.32; 3. McCook, 3:45.77.
MILLARD NORTH INVITATIONAL
BOYS TEAM SCORES: Elkorn/Elkhorn South 274½, Millard North 231, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS 161, Lincoln Pius X 149½, Lincoln East 147, Omaha Central 122, Millard West 93, Norfolk 72, Bellevue West 66, Gretna 27, Lincoln Southeast 26, Columbus 18.
BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Millard North (O'Toole, Zheng, Hahn, Eichmann), 1:38.96; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 1:41.52; 3. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:44.30; 200 freestyle--1. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:46.30; 2. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:47.09; 3. Sookram, Millard North, 1:53.90; 200 IM--1. Hahn, Millard North, 1:54.41; 2. Forsberg, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:05.35; 3. Becker, Lincoln Pius X, 2:10.01; 50 freestyle--1. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :22.32; 2. Eichmann, Millard North, :22.49; 3. Paup, Lincoln East, :22.61; diving--1. Orth, Papio/Papio South, 474.95; 2. Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 419.25; 3. Rinaldi, Millard North, 397.25; 100 butterfly--1. Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :52.42; 2. O'Toole, Millard North, :54.93; 3. Zheng, Millard North, :55.55; 100 freestyle--1. Wehbe, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :48.73; 2. Paup, Lincoln East, :49.59; 3. Eichmann, Millard North, :49.96; 500 freestyle--1. Gray, Omaha Central, 5:00.02; 2. Keller, Papio/Papio South, 5:00.42; 3. Spray, Norfolk, 5:07.38; 200 freestyle relay--1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Mayo, Horner, Forsberg, Wehbe), 1:28.33; 2. Millard North, 1:30.75; 3. Lincoln East, 1:32.85; 100 backstroke--1. Horner, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :53.17; 2. Belik, Papio/Papio South, :54.25; 3. McGrew, Papio/Papio South, :55.89; 100 breaststroke--1. Hahn, Millard North, :57.81; 2. Zheng, Millard North, :59.15; 3. Vyhildal, Lincoln Pius X, 1:0.303; 400 freestyle relay--1. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (Wehbe, Horner, Forsberg, Mayo), 3:16.65; 2. Lincoln Pius X, 3:21.31; 3. Lincoln East, 3:22.41
GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South 174½, Norfolk 124, Millard West 80, Gretna 79, Bellevue West 72, Omaha Central 65, Lincoln Southeast 654, Lincoln Pius X 52, Columbus 10.
GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 200 medley relay--1. Millard North (Mi. McLeay, Petrick, Samanta, Ma. McLeay), 1:50.88; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:51.25; 3. Lincoln East, 1:54.06; 200 freestyle--1. Branson, Millard North, 2:00.41; 2. Kounovsky, Gretna, 2:04.51; 3. Heasty, Lincoln Pius X, 2:05.04; 200 IM--1. Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:14.52; 2. Peter, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:16.69; 3. Olberding, Norfolk, 2:17.43; 50 freestyle--1. Ford, Papio/Papio South, :23.81; 2. Ma. McLeay, Millard North, :24.10; 3. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :24.47; diving--1. Woodward, Millard West, 495.90; 2. Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 386.70; Sutter, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 375.30; 100 butterfly--1. Samanta, Millard North, :59.00; 2. Elder, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:01.61; 3. Promes, Papio/Papio South, 1:02.85; 100 freestyle--1. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :52.83; 2. Ma. McLeay, Millard North, :53.31; 3. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, :53.37; 500 freestyle--1. Mi. McLeay, Millard North, 5:29.21; 2. Halanski, Millard North, 5:32.90; 3. von Scheliha, Lincoln Southeast, 5:42.24; 200 freestyle relay--1. Millard North, 1:38.61; 2. Lincoln East, 1:40.25; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:40.49; 100 backstroke--1. Kounovsky, Gretna, 1:00.84; 2. Mi. McLeay, Millard North, 1:02.40; 3. Gray, Millard North, 1:03.21; 100 breaststroke--1. Petrick, Millard North, 1:06.02; 2. Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:07.64; 3. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:08.44; 400 freestyle relay--1. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS (Ford, Cunningham, Erihacher, Dendinger), 3:39.74; Lincoln East, 3:41.76; Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:54.38.