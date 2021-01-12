Prep swimming results, 1/12

Boys swimming
GRAND ISLAND 106, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 63
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Grand Island (Glass, Seelow, Winton, Schardt), 1:57.55; 200 freestyle--Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 2:04.72; 200 IM--Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 2:09.90; 50 freestyle--Wilson, Grand Island, 23.55; diving--Haeffner, Lincoln Northeast, 212.85; 100 butterfly--Dankert, Lincoln Northeast, 55.76; 100 freestyle--Wilson, Grand Island, 51.33; 500 freestyle--Dankert, Grand Island, 5:06.07; 200 freestyle relay--Grand Island (Wilson, Seelow, Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert), 1:38.56; 100 backstroke--Sambula-Monzalvo, Grand Island, 1:01.25; 100 breaststroke--Trejo, Grand Island, 1:15.06; 400 freestyle relay--Grand Island (Wilson, Dankert, Glass, Sambula-Monzalvo), 3:37.08.
NORTH STAR TRIANGULAR
DUAL SCORES: Kearney 79, Lincoln North Star 19; Lincoln Southwest 63, Kearney 36; Lincoln Southwest 74, Lincoln North Star 23.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Frye, Neil, Kolb), 1:43.21; 200 freestyle--Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 1:54.38; 200 IM--Neil, Lincoln Southwest, 2:07.81; 50 freestyle--Reida, Lincoln Southwest, 22.53; diving--Harbols, Kearney, 331; 100 Butterfly--Kolb, Lincoln Southwest, 56.77; 100 Freestyle--Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 47.74; 500 freestyle--Kinney, Kearney, 5:06.87; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Reida, Palmer, Kolb, Frye), 1:31.71; 100 backstroke--Reida, Lincoln Southwest, 56.08; 100 breaststroke--Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:03.54; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Neil, Tyrrell, Wilcynski, Reida), 3:29.44.
Girls swimming
GRAND ISLAND 101, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 71
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Grand Island (Brennan, Wilson, Muhlbach, Novinski), 1:59.22; 200 freestyle--Wilson, Grand Island, 2:10.18; 200 IM--Brennan, Grand Island, 2:28.44; 50 freestyle--Morales, Grand Island, 35.30; diving--Rogge, Lincoln Northeast, 161.10; 100 butterfly--Wilson, Grand Island, 1:08.68; 100 freestyle--Shores, Lincoln Northeast, 1:21.77; 500 freestyle--Novinski, Grand Island, 5:45.03; 200 freestyle relay--Grand Island (Novinski, Muhlbach, Wilson, Greer), 1:48.52; 100 backstroke--Maxwell, Lincoln Northeast, 1:05.26; 100 breaststroke--Vocasek, Lincoln Northeast, 1:18.59; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Northeast (Lutz, Feit, Vocasek, Maxwell), 4:07.49.
NORTH STAR TRIANGULAR
DUAL SCORES: Kearney 70, Lincoln North Star 27; Lincoln Southwest 75, Kearney 24; Lincoln Southwest 78, Lincoln North Star 19.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Kollmorgen, Heyen, Reichmuth, Orf), 1:59.05; 200 freestyle--Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2:02.79; 200 IM--Reichmuth, Lincoln Southwest, 2:22.59; 50 freestyle--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 25.47; diving--Neal, Lincoln Southwest, 378.95; 100 butterfly--Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, 1:07.17; 100 freestyle--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 54.76; 500 freestyle--Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:38.73; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Livingston, Mlinek, Morales, Orf), 1:43.43; 100 backstroke--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 1:06.28; 100 breaststroke--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 1:09.89; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Schroeder, Reichmuth, Livingston, Mlinek), 3:46.46.