Prep swimming results, 1/11

Boys swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 236, Lincoln North Star 106; Lincoln Southwest 221, Kearney 163; Kearney 226, Lincoln North Star 111.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Mlinek, Kolb, Palmer, Reida), 1:39.70; 200 freestyle--Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, 1:50.18; 200 IM--Kinney, Kearney, 2:02.53; 50 freestyle--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, :21.88; diving--Blaser, Lincoln Southwest, 223.80; 100 butterfly--Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :51.56; 100 freestyle--Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, :49.28; 500 freestyle--Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 4:55.60; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Mlinek, Antinoro, Schroeder, Kolb), 1:30.26; 100 backstroke--Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, :55.03; 100 breaststroke--Frye, Lincoln Southwest, 1:03.28; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Neil, Bailey, Faustman, Frye), 3:26.70.
Girls swimming
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST TRIANGULAR
TEAM SCORES: Lincoln Southwest 230, Lincoln North Star 125; Lincoln Southwest 218, Kearney 170; Kearney 237, Lincoln North Star 127.
EVENT WINNERS: 200 medley relay--Lincoln Southwest (Hale, Ryder, Livingston, Neil), 1:58.56; 200 freestyle--Herrick, Lincoln Southwest, 2:01.50; 200 IM--Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2:14.70; 50 freestyle--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :25.38; diving--Keodouangdy, Lincoln North Star, 154.75; 100 butterfly--Bartee, Kearney, 1:04.41; 100 freestyle--Lienemann, Lincoln Southwest, :55.77; 500 freestyle--Ryder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:27.19; 200 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Heinrich, Khammaly, Thober, Livingston), 1:44.14; 100 backstroke--Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 1:04.30; 100 breaststroke--Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 1:09.52; 400 freestyle relay--Lincoln Southwest (Heyen, Thober, Herrick, Ryder), 3:51.00.