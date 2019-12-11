2019-20 prep swimming preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

East
Coaches: Emma McEntarffer and Uriah Reiners.
Boys returning letterwinners: Cael Dice, sr.; Alex Provost, sr.; Charles Roberts, sr.; Calvin Hotz, sr.; Daniel Kerrigan, sr.; Seth Lee, jr.; Tanner Spence, jr.; Thomas Neil, so.; Mason Schroeder, so.; Wyatt Bearinger, so.; Jake Buresh, so.; Benjamin Morgan, so.; Tristan Welch, so.
Boys outlook: The Spartans return several state qualifiers, including Roberts, who finished second in the 500-yard freestyle and third in the 200 free at state last season.
Girls returning letterwinners: Jillian Altmaier, sr.; Molly Lienemann, sr.; Sydney Moore, sr.; Hayley Piippo, sr.; Ava Winjum, sr.; Jordanna French, jr.; Ava Hunt, jr.; Alana Agnew, so.; Payton Kollmorgen, so.; Hattie Vyhlidal, so.; Ella Winjum, so.; Aubrey Fornander, so.; Lani Kassebaum, so.; Abby Lewis, so.
Girls outlook: The Spartans have a lot of returners from last year's fourth-place finishing state team, and a strong group of freshmen adds extra depth.
Lincoln High
Coach: Richard Conradt.
Boys returning letterwinners: Aaron Harris, sr.; Breckin Killingsworth, sr.; Wail Labrouchi, sr.; Charles Sieglaff, sr.; Isaiah Winston, sr.; Jacob Lawrence, jr.; John Sump, so.; Miles Eddins, so.
Boys outlook: The Links remain a very young team. Sieglaff, who won a conference title in the 50-yard freestyle last season, is one of the top sprinters in the state.
Girls returning letterwinners: Nella Maynard, sr.; Adrian Vavala, sr.; Olivia West, sr.; Katie Smith, jr.; Taylor Kruse, jr.; Leah Shartz, jr.; Grace Kaseman, jr.
Girls outlook: The Links must replace Johanna Schubert and Emily Smith, but Maynard and Katie Smith have a lot of varsity experience.
North Star
Coach: Jace Ahlberg.
Boys returning letterwinners: Tyler Akins, sr.; Jackson Quevedo, sr.; Hunter Kinnaman, sr.; Alec Ripp, sr.; Mason Pair, jr.; John Pham, jr.; Alex Schadt, jr.; Jordan Kramer, so.
Boys outlook: The Navigators are expected to have more depth this year and they're led by Kramer, a returning state qualifier, and Akins, who broke two school records last season.
Girls returning letterwinners: Violet Foster, jr.; Rylie Morse, jr.; Samantha Fox, so.; Jaycee McFadden, so.; Natalee Keodouangdy, so.
Girls outlook: The Navigators are a very young team, and Ahlberg said he likes their potential.
Northeast
Coach: Sam Bach.
Boys returning letterwinners: Graham Hieser, sr.; Caden Feit, sr.; Mason Kozak, sr.; Mason Montgomery, sr.; Cooper Applebee, jr.; Jack Haeffner, so.
Boys outlook: Feit is one of the top sprinters in the state, and a state title contender. Haeffner is one of the Nebraska's top returning divers.
Girls returning letterwinners: Paige Hoff, sr.; Kyana Hubbard, sr.; Tarin Vocasek, jr.; MacyClare Mertes, jr.; Blake Pruss-Hansen, jr.; Jordyn Rogge, so.; Kenly Kottmeyer, so.; Aria Feit, so.
Girls outlook: This is one of Northeast's strongest groups, and freshman Elsie Maxwell is expected to make an immediate impact.
Pius X
Coach: Corey Gray.
Boys returning letterwinners: Logan Kempf, sr.; Ethan Newland, sr.; Alex Becker, jr.; Lucas Welsh, jr.; Eli Vyhlidal, so.
Boys outlook: The returners were key contributors at state last season, including Kempf, who finished in seventh place in the 50 freestyle. Vyhlidal had a strong freshman season.
Girls returning letterwinners: Katie Stonehocker, sr.; Kara Owens, sr.; Olivia Theil, sr.; Anna Coffey, jr.; Cori Dolan, jr.; Ava Heasty, jr.; Paiton Martin, jr.; Elli Just, so.; Isabelle Owens, so.; Caroline Phelan, so.
Girls outlook: Stonehocker is a two-time state champ in the 100 breaststroke, and Owens and Theil bring valuable experience. Senior Abbie Christensen also is expected to contribute.
Southeast
Coach: Brett Ruoff.
Boys returning letterwinners: Aaron Fuson, sr.; Cooper McClure, sr.; Nathan Hirt, jr.; Adam Rustermier, jr.; Braden Westphal, jr.; Mason Delgado, jr.; Alex Lee, so.; Owen Ely, so.
Boys outlook: Delgado is among the top returners for the Knights, who look to build off of last season's strong finish.
Girls returning letterwinners: Abby Ertz, sr.; Kennedy Carlson, sr.; Sydney Allison, sr.; Anna Schmid, jr.; Nola Woods, jr.; Kyla Farley, jr.; Maggie Hayes, so.
Girls outlook: The Knights must replace Maggy Mantoya and Averie Frye, but a large number of young swimmers are ready to step into bigger roles.
Southwest
Coach: Ross Mueller.
Boys returning state qualifiers: Zac Christianson, sr.; Joel Toof, jr.; Luke Birkett, jr.; Tommy Palmer, so.; Kael Mlinek, so.; Ethan Reida, so.; Michael Fraley, so.; Ashton Bailey, so.; Louis Antinoro, so.
Boys outlook: The Silver Hawks have a lot of speed and a very talented sophomore class that's led by Palmer (returning state 200 free champion), Mlinek and Reida.
Girls returning state qualifiers: Edyn Alstrom, sr.; Reanne Reida, sr.; Marti Walstad, sr.; Emily Druse, sr.; Peyton Prussa, sr.; Esme Sipp, sr.; Lanyon Mlinek, jr.; Sophia Heinrich, so.; Peri Heyen, so.; Bella Morales, so.
Girls outlook: After four straight state titles, the Silver Hawks will have a new look. They must replace state champions Anna Heinrich, Berkeley Livingston and Allie Hathaway. With Walstad leading the way, Southwest remains a team loaded with versatile swimmers.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.