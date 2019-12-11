2019-20 prep swimming preview: A quick look at each of the Capital City teams

Boys outlook: The Links remain a very young team. Sieglaff, who won a conference title in the 50-yard freestyle last season, is one of the top sprinters in the state.

Girls returning letterwinners: Nella Maynard, sr.; Adrian Vavala, sr.; Olivia West, sr.; Katie Smith, jr.; Taylor Kruse, jr.; Leah Shartz, jr.; Grace Kaseman, jr.

Girls outlook: The Links must replace Johanna Schubert and Emily Smith, but Maynard and Katie Smith have a lot of varsity experience.

North Star

Coach: Jace Ahlberg.

Boys returning letterwinners: Tyler Akins, sr.; Jackson Quevedo, sr.; Hunter Kinnaman, sr.; Alec Ripp, sr.; Mason Pair, jr.; John Pham, jr.; Alex Schadt, jr.; Jordan Kramer, so.

Boys outlook: The Navigators are expected to have more depth this year and they're led by Kramer, a returning state qualifier, and Akins, who broke two school records last season.

Girls returning letterwinners: Violet Foster, jr.; Rylie Morse, jr.; Samantha Fox, so.; Jaycee McFadden, so.; Natalee Keodouangdy, so.