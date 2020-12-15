Prep swimming preview: A look at what the Capital City teams will bring to the pool in 2020-21

Here's a closer look at the city's seven swimming and diving programs:

East

Coaches: Emma McEntarffer and Uriah Reiners.

Boys 2020 state finish: 5th.

Boys returning letterwinners: Seth Lee, sr.; Tanner Spence, sr.; Wyatt Bearinger, jr.; Jett Antons, so.; Joe Flodman, so.; Ian Paup, so.; Carson Piippo, so.; Matthew Schlegelmilch, so.

Boys outlook: The Spartans must replace many points from last year's state team, and will turn to several new swimmers, including freshmen Brodie Hoesing, Nolan Watkins and Jaxon Rennerfeldt.

Girls 2020 state finish: 9th.

Girls returning letterwinners: Ava Hunt, sr.; Alaina Agnew, jr.; Aubrey Fornander, jr.; Michelle Kang, jr.; Lani Kassebaum, jr.; Hattie Vyhlidal, jr.; Ella Winjum, jr.; Sophie Holz, so.; Ashlea Johnson, so.; Mia Nielsen, so.

Girls outlook: Johnson was a top-eight finisher at state in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Hunt, Holz and Vyhlidal are among the top returners from last year's squad.

Lincoln High