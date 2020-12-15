Prep swimming preview: A look at what the Capital City teams will bring to the pool in 2020-21

Here's a closer look at the city's seven swimming and diving programs:
East
Coaches: Emma McEntarffer and Uriah Reiners.
Boys 2020 state finish: 5th.
Boys returning letterwinners: Seth Lee, sr.; Tanner Spence, sr.; Wyatt Bearinger, jr.; Jett Antons, so.; Joe Flodman, so.; Ian Paup, so.; Carson Piippo, so.; Matthew Schlegelmilch, so.
Boys outlook: The Spartans must replace many points from last year's state team, and will turn to several new swimmers, including freshmen Brodie Hoesing, Nolan Watkins and Jaxon Rennerfeldt.
Girls 2020 state finish: 9th.
Girls returning letterwinners: Ava Hunt, sr.; Alaina Agnew, jr.; Aubrey Fornander, jr.; Michelle Kang, jr.; Lani Kassebaum, jr.; Hattie Vyhlidal, jr.; Ella Winjum, jr.; Sophie Holz, so.; Ashlea Johnson, so.; Mia Nielsen, so.
Girls outlook: Johnson was a top-eight finisher at state in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Hunt, Holz and Vyhlidal are among the top returners from last year's squad.
Lincoln High
Coach: Richard Conradt.
Boys 2020 state finish: 16th.
Boys returning letterwinners: Jacob Lawrence, sr.; Garrett Salisbury, sr.; John Sump, jr.; Jordan Kwiatkowski, jr.; Jack Obidowski, jr.
Boys outlook: Lawrence and Salisbury will lead a very young team. Sump has state experience.
Girls 2020 state finish: 21st.
Girls returning letterwinners: Katie Smith, sr.; Grace Kaseman, sr.; Novalee Schmit, jr.; Keaton Rettig, jr.; Audrey West, jr.; Raquel Soto, so.
Girls outlook: Smith is the Links' top returning performer. Multiple freshmen and sophomores will get a chance to take on expanded roles this season.
North Star
Coach: Jace Ahlberg.
Boys 2020 finish: N/A.
Boys returning letterwinners: Mason Pair, sr.; Dominic Ferraro, sr.; Kaden Al-Obaidi, sr.; Alex Schadt, sr.; Nick Hakenkamp, jr.; Jordan Kramer, jr.; Hayden Nagel, so.
Boys outlook: Freshmen Austin Kamm, Garrett Kocian and Barrett Schroeder are expected to help, and Ahlberg expects his dedicated squad to have chances at qualifying for more state events.
Girls 2020 finish: N/A.
Girls returning letterwinners: Rylie Morse, sr.; Violet Foster, sr.; Samantha Fox, jr.; Karissa Faust, so.; Sage Michael, so.; Alyssa Pair, so.
Girls outlook: Morse is a returning state qualifier, and the Navigators will also see contributions from freshman Ella Schroeder and sophomore Clara Halsted.
Northeast
Coach: Sam Bach.
Boys 2020 state finish: 12th.
Boys returning letterwinners: Cooper Applebee, sr.; Jack Haeffner, jr.; J.T. Downs, so.
Boys outlook: Applebee and Downs provide experience in the longer-distance races, and Haeffner returns after a fourth-place finish at state diving in February.
Girls 2020 state finish: 17th.
Girls returning letterwinners: Tarin Vocasek, sr.; Blake Pruss-Hansen, sr.; Kenly Kottmeyer, jr.; Aria Feit, jr.; Elsie Maxwell, so.
Girls outlook: Maxwell set a school record in the 100 butterfly and was one of the top consolation finishers at state as a freshman. Pruss-Hansen is a returning state diving qualifier.
Pius X
Coach: Corey Gray.
Boys 2020 state finish: 6th.
Boys returning letterwinners: Lucas Welsh, sr.; Alex Becker, sr.; Jakob Schmidt, jr.; Eli Vyhlidal, jr.; Jack Aldridge, so.; Jared Coffey, so.
Boys outlook: Becker placed sixth in the 500 freestyle at state last season, and Vyhlidal is a school record-holder in the 100 backstroke. Three freshmen, including Sam Becker, are expected to contribute immediately.
Girls 2020 state finish: 7th.
Girls returning letterwinners: Paiton Martin, sr.; Ava Heasty, sr.; Anna Coffey, sr.; Caroline Phelan, jr.; Isabelle Owens, jr.
Girls outlook: The Thunderbolts lost multiple college-level swimmers, but each returning letterwinner was a state qualifier last season, and Phelan is the defending HAC diving champion.
Southeast
Coach: Brett Ruoff.
Boys 2020 state finish: 20th.
Boys returning letterwinners: Adam Rustermier, sr.; Braden Westphal, sr.; Alex Lee, jr.; Landon Heller, jr.; Owen Ely, jr.; Chase Dobson, so.; Trent Ahlberg, so.
Boys outlook: Rustermier and Westphal bring back experience for a young team that will also expect contributions from sophomores Dawson Dynek and Leo Turner, and freshman diver Evan Farr.
Girls 2020 state finish: 20th.
Girls returning letterwinners: Anna Schmid, sr.; Maggie Hayes, jr.; Ahna Rustermier, so.
Girls outlook: The Knights must replace several state qualifiers from a season ago, and multiple freshmen are expected to contribute.
Southwest
Coach: Ross Mueller.
Boys 2020 state finish: 3rd.
Boys returning letterwinners: Ethan Reida, sr.; Joel Toof, sr.; Luke Birkett, sr.; Trent Kivett, sr.; Louis Antinoro, jr.; Ashton Bailey, jr.; Michael Fraley, jr.; Tommy Palmer, jr.; Seth Blaser, jr.; Gabe Newland, so.; Tyler Reida, so.; Miles Tyrrell, so.
Boys outlook: The Silver Hawks have one of the deepest teams in the state, and it's led by three-time state champion Palmer. Thomas Neil and Mason Schroeder, transfers from Lincoln East, will add to that depth.
Girls 2020 state finish: 2nd.
Girls returning letterwinners: Lanyon Mlinek, sr.; Eva Schieber, sr.; Ashley Finnegan, jr.; Sophia Heinrich, jr.; Peri Heyen, jr.; Isabella Morales, jr.; Brady Reichmuth, jr.; McKenzie Riese, jr.; Lily Schroeder, jr.; Phoebe Ford, so.; Bella Livingston, so.; Mahony Scout, so.; Alexa Orf, so.; Avery Ryder, so.
Girls outlook: Southwest returns several point scorers from last year's state meet, including Livingston, Morales, Mlinek and Schroeder. East transfer Payton Kollmorgen is one of the top distance swimmers in the state.
