Prep swimming glance: Southwest, Marian deliver another down-to-the wire finish, this time with Hawks prevailing

The Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian girls have had some white-knuckled finishes at recent state meets.

It was only fitting for the state's top swimming programs to deliver another.

Trailing by two points entering the final event, Southwest racked up enough points to overtake the defending state champions for a 92-88 dual victory Saturday afternoon at Southwest High School.

Bella Livingston, Grace Lienemann, Isabella Morales and Avery Ryder teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay by nearly 2 seconds. A third-place finish in the event by LSW's second team clinched the win.

Livingston added wins in the 50 (:24.53) and 100 (:53.08) freestyles to lead the charge, with her time in the 100 being the third-fastest mark in the state this season. The Silver Hawks also got wins from Isabella Morales (200 individual medley) and Lily Schroeder (500 freestyle).

The boys dual between Southwest and Creighton Prep was close, too, with the Junior Jays prevailing 98-85.