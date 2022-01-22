Prep swimming glance: Southwest, Marian deliver another down-to-the wire finish, this time with Hawks prevailing

The Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian girls have had some white-knuckled finishes at recent state meets.
It was only fitting for the state's top swimming programs to deliver another.
Trailing by two points entering the final event, Southwest racked up enough points to overtake the defending state champions for a 92-88 dual victory Saturday afternoon at Southwest High School.
Bella Livingston, Grace Lienemann, Isabella Morales and Avery Ryder teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay by nearly 2 seconds. A third-place finish in the event by LSW's second team clinched the win.
Livingston added wins in the 50 (:24.53) and 100 (:53.08) freestyles to lead the charge, with her time in the 100 being the third-fastest mark in the state this season. The Silver Hawks also got wins from Isabella Morales (200 individual medley) and Lily Schroeder (500 freestyle).
The boys dual between Southwest and Creighton Prep was close, too, with the Junior Jays prevailing 98-85.
Tommy Palmer (100 and 200 freestyles), Kael Mlinek (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), Thomas Neil (100 butterfly) and Mason Schroeder (100 backstroke) each won individual events for the Silver Hawks, who edged Creighton Prep for the state title last year, ending the Jays' 14-year title reign.
John Watson, who won the 200 IM in 1:55.59, led the way for a Prep team that showed its depth.
Though more teams will be grabbing points from the pie at the state meet next month, Saturday's duals offered a sneak peek of what's to come.
Southeast sweeps dual: The Lincoln Southeast boys edged Lincoln Northeast 86-80 and the Knights came on top 90-74 on the girls side at Northeast.
Owen Ely led the Southeast boys with wins in the 50 (:23.78) and 100 (:53.36) freestyles.
Sophomore Natalya Woods won the 200 (2:01.76) and 500 (5:30.10) freestyles to lead the Southeast girls. Elsie Maxwell won the 50 and 100 freestyles to lead the Rocket girls.
