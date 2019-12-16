Prep glance: Spartan girls swim team sweeps Southeast

The Lincoln East girls swimming and diving team won every event Monday against Lincoln Southeast in a 141-44 victory at Lincoln Southeast.
The Spartan boys also beat Southeast 135-47.
East senior Jillian Altmaier won four events, including anchoring the winning 200-yard medley relay to a finish in 1 minute, 57.56 seconds. Altmaier also took first in the 200 individual medley (2:18.18), 100 breaststroke (1:10.13). She was also the first leg in the 200 freestyle relay, swimming to a :26.06 split.
On the boys side, Lincoln Southeast's Owen Ely edged out the Spartans' Mason Schroeder in the 50 freestyle. Ely finished in :24.20, while Schroeder swam the event in :24.75.
Cael Dice added four victories for East, taking the top spot in the 200 IM (2:06.25), 100 backstroke (:53.81) and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Santee 70, Parkview Christian 26: 22 points from Santee's Heaven Rave and lights-out shooting from the Warriors helped them pull away in Lincoln. Santee shot 10-of-16 beyond the arc and hit four in the second quarter that gave Santee a 27-11 halftime lead. Aleni Rogers led Parkview with 11 points. The Patriots' Savannah McCready finished with nine and Anessa Anderson added six.
WRESTLING
Lincoln Southeast 44, Fremont 27: The Knights rolled to a commanding 32-6 lead over the Tigers in the first seven matches. Southeast then used five pin falls to hold off a late Fremont charge as the Tigers took five of the final seven matches between the 152- and 285-pound weight classes. Caleb Durr (126) and Jose Hinz (132) put together back-to-back major decisions, followed by pins from Taye Hill (138) and Cade Kennett (145) to pull away from Fremont.