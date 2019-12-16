Prep glance: Spartan girls swim team sweeps Southeast

Lincoln Southeast 44, Fremont 27: The Knights rolled to a commanding 32-6 lead over the Tigers in the first seven matches. Southeast then used five pin falls to hold off a late Fremont charge as the Tigers took five of the final seven matches between the 152- and 285-pound weight classes. Caleb Durr (126) and Jose Hinz (132) put together back-to-back major decisions, followed by pins from Taye Hill (138) and Cade Kennett (145) to pull away from Fremont.