Prep glance: Southwest sweeps girls and boys swimming triangulars

WRESTLING

Lincoln Southwest 54, Lincoln Northeast 28: The Silver Hawks won nine of the 14 weights, with seven of those wins coming by pinfall to beat Lincoln Northeast. After dropping the first four matches and trailing 22-0, Southwest went off for six straight wins to take the lead and eventually win the dual. The light and medium weights were the difference for the Silver Hawks as six of their wins came from 113 pounds through 138 pounds. However, it was Southwest's Tristen Mlnarik (170) who had the most impressive match as he pinned Northeast's Nick Mahoney in 35 seconds.