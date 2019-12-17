Prep glance: Southwest sweeps girls and boys swimming triangulars

The Lincoln Southwest boys and girls swept the Northeast triangular swimming meet Tuesday.
The Southwest boys topped Lincoln Northeast 204-84 and Lincoln High 204-97.
The Southwest girls beat Northeast 194-111 and Lincoln High 205-101.
You have free articles remaining.
Southwest's Kael Mlinek outdueled Northeast's Caden Feit in the 50-yard freestyle, winning in 22.15 seconds. Feit finished in :22.16. Tommy Palmer won two events for the Hawks.
The Southwest girls got a boost from a relays sweep. Bella Livingston (100 backstroke), Avery Ryder (100 breaststroke),, Reanne Reida (100 butterfly), Marti Walstad (100 freestyle), Peyton Prussa (diving), Alexa Orf (50 freestyle) and Lanyon Mlinek (200 individual medley) paced the Hawks with wins.
Lincoln High beat Northeast on the boys side (97-84) and girls (156-152).
WRESTLING
Lincoln Southwest 54, Lincoln Northeast 28: The Silver Hawks won nine of the 14 weights, with seven of those wins coming by pinfall to beat Lincoln Northeast. After dropping the first four matches and trailing 22-0, Southwest went off for six straight wins to take the lead and eventually win the dual. The light and medium weights were the difference for the Silver Hawks as six of their wins came from 113 pounds through 138 pounds. However, it was Southwest's Tristen Mlnarik (170) who had the most impressive match as he pinned Northeast's Nick Mahoney in 35 seconds.