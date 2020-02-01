Prep glance: Southwest's McLaughlin wins 113-pound title at SkyHawk invite

Lincoln Southwest wrestling Landon McLaughlin capped a five-pin day to win the 113-pound title Saturday at the SkyHawk Invitational, pinning Arian Alai of Omaha Central in 1 minute, 31 seconds to secure the title.

Sheldon Isom of North Star finished second at 182 pounds, going 4-1 after dropping a 5-3 decision to Henry Thomsen of Elkhorn South.

Omaha Central won the event with 230.5 points. North Star was fifth with 109.5; Southwest was sixth with 73 at the seven-team event.

Bishop Neumann Invitational: Lincoln Christian finished fourth with 129 points and were backed by individual titles from Isaac Wegrzyn (113 pounds) and Shayan Jafari (285). Eli Wegrzyn (126), Dylan Svoboda (170) and John Haase (195) all finished runner-up in their respective weight classes. Lincoln Lutheran finished eighth with a title coming from Grant Wells at 120 pounds. Lincoln Pius X finished sixth as a team with 51 points.

Norfolk Invitational: Lincoln Northeast finished seventh with 27 points, and were led by a third-place finish from Jayden Schrader at 285 pounds. Schrader pinned both of his opponents in his two victories.

