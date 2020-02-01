Prep glance: Southwest's McLaughlin wins 113-pound title at SkyHawk invite

Lincoln Southwest wrestling Landon McLaughlin capped a five-pin day to win the 113-pound title Saturday at the SkyHawk Invitational, pinning Arian Alai of Omaha Central in 1 minute, 31 seconds to secure the title.
Sheldon Isom of North Star finished second at 182 pounds, going 4-1 after dropping a 5-3 decision to Henry Thomsen of Elkhorn South.
Omaha Central won the event with 230.5 points. North Star was fifth with 109.5; Southwest was sixth with 73 at the seven-team event.
Bishop Neumann Invitational: Lincoln Christian finished fourth with 129 points and were backed by individual titles from Isaac Wegrzyn (113 pounds) and Shayan Jafari (285). Eli Wegrzyn (126), Dylan Svoboda (170) and John Haase (195) all finished runner-up in their respective weight classes. Lincoln Lutheran finished eighth with a title coming from Grant Wells at 120 pounds. Lincoln Pius X finished sixth as a team with 51 points.
Norfolk Invitational: Lincoln Northeast finished seventh with 27 points, and were led by a third-place finish from Jayden Schrader at 285 pounds. Schrader pinned both of his opponents in his two victories.
Monarch Duals: Lincoln Southeast took sixth after falling 37-20 to Gretna in the fifth-place dual. Cody Genetti went 3-1 for the Knights at 220 pounds.
George Hoover Invitational: Lincoln High finished ninth in Liberty, Missouri, getting fifth-place finishes from Korbin Arnold (132 pounds), Lah Htoo (145) and Trevor Dragoo (195). Pla Plot Soe added a seventh-place finish at 126 pounds in the 14-team field.
SWIMMING
Omaha Westside Invitational: The Lincoln Pius X girls finished sixth and the Pius X boys took fifth in the team standings. Olivia Theil led the Pius X girls with a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:15. On the boys side, Alex Becker led the Thunderbolts with a first-place finish in the 1,000 freestyle (10:09.23). Westside won the boys team title and Omaha Marian rolled to the girls crown.