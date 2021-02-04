Prep glance: Southwest girls, boys make splashes in dual sweep of Southeast

The Lincoln Southwest girls swimming team had a tidal wave of victories Thursday, while a pair of Lincoln Southeast freshmen picked up a trio of wins.
The Silver Hawks won nine of the 12 events en route to a 133-52 win in their home pool.
Junior Isabella Morales led LSW with wins in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 0.96 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (:59.61).
Freshman Natalya Woods won two events for the Knights. She won the 200 individual medley in 2:13.39 and the 500 freestyle in 5:16.57. Katerina Hoffman dominated the diving event for Lincoln Southeast with a score of 480.65.
The Southwest boys earned a 144-37 win against the Knights, winning each event.
Junior Kael Mlinek had a strong evening, winning the 50 freestyle (:22.16) and his signature event, the 100 breaststroke (:57.87).
Ethan Reida edged fellow senior and teammate Luke Birkett in the 100 freestyle in :50.25.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Northeast 46, Lincoln North Star 40: Senior A'iyana Jones scored 16 points and freshman Doneelah Washington added 14 to lead the Rockets to the upset at Northeast. Sophomore Sammy Leu led the Navigators with 10 points. Northeast has won four straight games after starting 1-9.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 66, Fremont 50: The Links secured their first win of the season with the double-digit victory over the Tigers. Four players for the Links scored in double figures, including brothers JR and Gatran Gatnoor, who each scored 11. Senior Livon Ramsey led the Links in scoring with 16 points.
Mount Michael 63, Lincoln Lutheran 34: Max Bartels had 10 points, but the Warriors were unable to hang with the No. 1 team in Class B. Brad Bennett scored a game-high 22 points for the Knights.