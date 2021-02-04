Prep glance: Southwest girls, boys make splashes in dual sweep of Southeast

Thursday's statewide basketball scores: Boys | Girls

The Lincoln Southwest girls swimming team had a tidal wave of victories Thursday, while a pair of Lincoln Southeast freshmen picked up a trio of wins.

The Silver Hawks won nine of the 12 events en route to a 133-52 win in their home pool.

Junior Isabella Morales led LSW with wins in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 0.96 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (:59.61).

Freshman Natalya Woods won two events for the Knights. She won the 200 individual medley in 2:13.39 and the 500 freestyle in 5:16.57. Katerina Hoffman dominated the diving event for Lincoln Southeast with a score of 480.65.

The Southwest boys earned a 144-37 win against the Knights, winning each event.

Junior Kael Mlinek had a strong evening, winning the 50 freestyle (:22.16) and his signature event, the 100 breaststroke (:57.87).