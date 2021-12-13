Prep glance: East boys, girls swimming win decisively against Southeast

Lincoln East boys swimming picked up a decisive 147-34 win over Lincoln Southeast at Southeast.

Jadeon Carter and Ian Paup each picked up two event wins for the Spartans, who won each event. Carter won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.93 seconds and the 100 freestyle at :51.13. Paup posted times of :56.63 in the 100 butterfly and 1:06.12 in the 100 breaststroke.

The East girls also won with a 143-41 scoreline over the Knights.

Alaina Agnew and Avery Smith each had a pair of first-place finishes. Agnew won the 50 freestyle (:25.36) and the 100 freestyle (:56.31). Smith took home the 100 butterfly (1:03.56) and the 200 individual medley (2:20.96).

Maizie Stricker won the 500 freestyle (5:46.00) and Eve Nelson the 1 meter diving (242.85) for Lincoln Southeast.

