Pius X hires new swimming coach

Lincoln Pius X is promoting Jody Riskowski to head swimming and diving coach, the school announced Saturday.

Riskowski served as an assistant coach for the Thunderbolt swimmers last season. She takes over for Corey Gray, who stepped down to become coach at Lincoln Northwest, which will open its doors in August.

Riskowski also was an assistant at Kearney High School and Nebraska-Kearney. She swam competitively at Wyoming.

“It was great working with Pius X last season, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish next year," she said. "There are a lot of strengths to capitalize on as we move forward, and it will be great to be a part of the Pius X Swim and Dive team next year.”

High school swimming logo 2014
