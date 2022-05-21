Pius X hires new swimming coach Riskowski, who served as an assistant last season

Riskowski served as an assistant coach for the Thunderbolt swimmers last season. She takes over for Corey Gray, who stepped down to become coach at Lincoln Northwest, which will open its doors in August.

“It was great working with Pius X last season, and I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish next year," she said. "There are a lot of strengths to capitalize on as we move forward, and it will be great to be a part of the Pius X Swim and Dive team next year.”