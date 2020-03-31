Pius X grad Caroline Theil seeks to take advantage of extra year in training for Olympic trials

Caroline Theil is back in Nebraska, though a lot sooner than expected and under much different circumstances.
The Lincoln Pius X graduate is doing course work from home after Texas A&M, like most colleges, moved classes to an online format following the COVID-19 breakout.
In a normal setting, Theil would be in College Station, Texas, coming off an appearance at the NCAA Championship and turning her attention to the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha.
Division I spring athletes granted another year by NCAA in wake of coronavirus-related cancellations
The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to approve a blanket waiver for all spring sports athletes to get an extra year of eligibility.
But we’re far removed from normal, and that sunk in deeper when Theil and hundreds of other swimmers learned of the postponement of the trials, which coincided with the delay of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021.
Theil competed in the 2016 Olympic Trials in Omaha, just before the start of her junior year of high school. With two years of college training, she was looking forward to her second opportunity.
“I was really excited about it, being in Omaha because my whole family could come and all my friends in Nebraska, and then also for my team,” Theil said Monday. “All the people that were qualified could come and see where I’m from.”
Theil has qualified for two trial events — the 200- and 400-meter individual medleys — while aiming for a third (the 200 breaststroke).
With limited resources available to train — conferences shutting down workouts on campuses, local pools being closed — swimmers are unable to hit the water. By pushing back the trials to 2021, Theil and others don’t have to fret about practicing at the moment.
“With the training situation I think it was causing a lot of people stress and trying to break this social distancing to go and train and I think it’s important that they postpone it to give everyone a fair chance to train,” she said. “It did sting that you’ve been waiting all year for it and practice off it and change our training styles due to the Olympic trials.”
For example, high schools and colleges practice and compete on short courses (25-yard pools). When it comes to training for the trials or other USA Swimming-sanctioned events, swimmers will do more long-course work (50 yards).
You have free articles remaining.
So how do swimmers, known to spend 12 months a year in the water, cope with no pool time?
“I’m just kind of hanging out with my family, along with my little sister, playing with my pet,” Theil said. “Just doing little crafts with my sister, cleaning because my parents are getting ready to move. Just watching TV.”
A chronic knee injury has been Theil’s biggest challenge since arriving at Texas A&M, but it didn’t stop her from having a solid sophomore season.
“I was still adjusting to everything that was going on with (the knee) and I couldn’t really swim a lot of breaststroke, which is actually my main focus, so I had to make due,” said Theil, who won five state championships and owns seven school records at Pius X. “I’ve adjusted to it more and knew how to prepare myself in different ways.”
She earned her trial cuts in personal-best times in the 200 IM (1 minute, 58.71 seconds) and the 400 IM (4:10.39) at the same meet, and earned NCAA B-cut marks in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 breaststroke.
Theil was disqualified for what a judge deemed an illegal touch in the 400 IM at the SEC Championships, but the former Thunderbolt said she felt strong in the event and was looking forward to it at NCAAs.
Theil and her Aggie teammates were about to practice when they heard that the NCAA was canceling all winter and spring sport championships.
It was shocking and disheartening news. But looking for positives, Theil can spot a few.
“… At SEC it (gave) me the confidence that I can compete at this level and do really well,” she said. “I think the confidence will show how much I’ve improved … and it will help me stay motivated for training another year for the Olympic trials and hopefully getting back to the NCAAs and competing at that level, too.”
An extra year could also boost Theil’s placement at the Olympic trials, she said.
“I’m excited to see what another year of training does for me at A&M and how much more I can do, and how much better I can get,” she said. “I think I have a lot left potentialwise to do well, and I’m excited to see how that will go.”
Theil is one of two Lincoln natives to qualify for the Olympic trials. Lincoln Southwest graduate Olivia Calegan, who is enjoying success at North Carolina State, also qualified in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Calegan, who also competed in the 2016 trials, and Theil were club teammates.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!