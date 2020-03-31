Pius X grad Caroline Theil seeks to take advantage of extra year in training for Olympic trials

She earned her trial cuts in personal-best times in the 200 IM (1 minute, 58.71 seconds) and the 400 IM (4:10.39) at the same meet, and earned NCAA B-cut marks in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 breaststroke.

Theil was disqualified for what a judge deemed an illegal touch in the 400 IM at the SEC Championships, but the former Thunderbolt said she felt strong in the event and was looking forward to it at NCAAs.

Theil and her Aggie teammates were about to practice when they heard that the NCAA was canceling all winter and spring sport championships.

It was shocking and disheartening news. But looking for positives, Theil can spot a few.

“… At SEC it (gave) me the confidence that I can compete at this level and do really well,” she said. “I think the confidence will show how much I’ve improved … and it will help me stay motivated for training another year for the Olympic trials and hopefully getting back to the NCAAs and competing at that level, too.”

An extra year could also boost Theil’s placement at the Olympic trials, she said.