Pandemic slowed down swimming last summer, but not JoJo Randby's desire to go faster

JoJo Randby was at the top, and in the record books.

The Omaha Marian swimmer blazed her way to a time of 1 minute, 1.29 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke at last year's state swimming meet.

No high school girls swimmer in state history has gone faster.

Randby said she was very happy with her swim. But as a student of the sport, her coach says, the Crusader swimmer is always looking to gain another edge.

That's why Randby likes to take a deep dive into watching video of her races, dissecting what she can do better.

"Even her state races, she'll probably go home after this weekend and watch the video and see how she can improve, even if she breaks a record, just because she wants to get faster," Marian coach BJ Christiansen said. "The growth mindset ... it's not a coincidence that those swimmers are the ones that reach some of the highest accolades."

The state swimming and diving meet is this week at the Devaney Sports Center, and Randby indeed wants to go faster. She'll be defending her gold medals in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke while trying to help lead the Crusaders to back-to-back team titles.