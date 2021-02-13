Palmer's record performance energizes Silver Hawks on way to HAC boys title; Mlinek sets two marks, too

“I’ll give it to them on that one,” Mueller said. “They stepped up. They did what they had to do, they raced their minds out and some of them swam lifetime best times, so we’re looking forward to doing that again in a couple of weeks (at state).”

Palmer has been known to swim his best on the big stage. He had a big HAC meet last year, and followed by winning titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles at the state meet. He was back at it this weekend, setting meet records in the 50 (:20.46) and 200 (1:40.73) freestyles during Friday’s preliminary rounds before resetting his marks less than 24 hours later.

“I just really having like all my friends around, (and) I’m really happy we can get spectators just because it really does push me to go faster,” said Palmer, who was competing in his first big meet of the season after COVID-19 led to the cancellation of many multi-team events. “Just the atmosphere, going seven months without competition and then getting back into one. The energy is so high and we’re all pumped.”

After Palmer finished the 50 freestyle, he popped his head out of the water and shrugged his arms. He was aiming to go under :20.

“That was the goal,” he said. "I’ve got a bunch of hair on my legs, I’m not tapered. Nineteen is coming at state."