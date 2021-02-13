Palmer's record performance energizes Silver Hawks on way to HAC boys title; Mlinek sets two marks, too

FREMONT — If only we all had half of Tommy Palmer’s energy.
The Lincoln Southwest junior had a very challenging itinerary for the Heartland Athletic Conference swimming championships this weekend, swimming the anchor leg of the meet-opening 200-yard medley relay, turning around to compete in the 200 freestyle and then, two events later, taking on the 50 freestyle.
Palmer had plenty in the tank.
After swimming a 19.76-second freestyle split in the 200 medley relay, the Arizona swimming commit set meet records in the 200 freestyle (1:40.07) and 50 freestyle (:20.13) in helping lead the Silver Hawks to repeat as HAC meet champions Saturday at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.
Where did Palmer find the energy to swim one of the fastest 50 times in state history?
"I’m not going to give too many secrets away, but that’s what I love, is (coach Ross Mueller) really does build our endurance," Palmer said. "It just helps me reach my max potential in those events."
Palmer wasn’t the only Silver Hawk to rewrite parts of the HAC meet record books. Fellow junior Kael Mlinek broke records in the 100 breaststroke (:54.58) and the 100 freestyle (:46.12). Thomas Neil won the 100 butterfly (:52.45), Mason Schroeder the 100 backstroke (:52.46) and Southwest set HAC records in the 200 medley (1:31.63) and 400 freestyle relay (3:10.24) en route to winning back-to-back conference championships.
“I’ll give it to them on that one,” Mueller said. “They stepped up. They did what they had to do, they raced their minds out and some of them swam lifetime best times, so we’re looking forward to doing that again in a couple of weeks (at state).”
Palmer has been known to swim his best on the big stage. He had a big HAC meet last year, and followed by winning titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles at the state meet. He was back at it this weekend, setting meet records in the 50 (:20.46) and 200 (1:40.73) freestyles during Friday’s preliminary rounds before resetting his marks less than 24 hours later.
“I just really having like all my friends around, (and) I’m really happy we can get spectators just because it really does push me to go faster,” said Palmer, who was competing in his first big meet of the season after COVID-19 led to the cancellation of many multi-team events. “Just the atmosphere, going seven months without competition and then getting back into one. The energy is so high and we’re all pumped.”
After Palmer finished the 50 freestyle, he popped his head out of the water and shrugged his arms. He was aiming to go under :20.
“That was the goal,” he said. "I’ve got a bunch of hair on my legs, I’m not tapered. Nineteen is coming at state."
Mueller said Palmer was up to the challenge this weekend.
"There’s not a lot of people that can do that (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle) and there’s not a lot of people I would do that to," the coach said. "But I’ve done it before with Tommy. Tommy can just be Tommy and he can get up there and race."
Mlinek had a similar performance to Palmer. He broke two meet records during the prelims, including a 100 breaststroke record that stood for 30 years, only to lower the marks in the finals.
The junior was not on the team to start the season, but rejoined the Silver Hawks midway through. That made his HAC performance that much more impressive.
“It was great, especially because I got to be here with my team,” said Mlinek, who won a state title in the 100 breaststroke last year. “I don’t think I would have been able to do it without them behind my lane.”
Southwest rolled up 550 points. Kearney (295) was second and Lincoln Pius X (282) was third.
