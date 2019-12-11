New wave of high school swimming coaches in Lincoln looks to maintain standards, culture set before them

For Mueller, who was a head coach at Lincoln North Star before his assistant stint at Southwest, he gets a chance to help maintain Southwest's success as a state swimming power, and the Silver Hawk culture.

Maintaining culture is among the keys at Northeast for Bach.

"We have to fight and claw and work really hard to earn everything that we get," said Bach, who also is the head coach at Heartland Aquatics. "With this group of kids I don't see anybody falling from that ideal. Being able to sustain that culture at our school is something that was really important to me, taking over. I don't want to lose that mentality.

"The first two weeks our kids bought that culture, just hook, line and sinker."

Each of the new coaches are aided by the standards set by previous coaches and swimmers. Those expectations have gone a long way in making Year 1 as smooth as possible.

"Logistically, there's a lot of challenges, but I've got an awesome group of kids, I've got a group of parents that are genuinely bought in and I got a couple assistant coaches that are right there to pick up the slack or advise me," Gray said of the setup at Pius X.

"We know that this program is in a good place to grow and they now have their own set of expectations as a school. I just want to continue that and keep it going and kind of usher in the next crew."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0