New wave of high school swimming coaches in Lincoln looks to maintain standards, culture set before them

Corey Gray's background includes coaching youth swimmers and being a swim instructor in the U.S. Army while based in Savannah, Georgia.
Now he has entered new waters. The high school waters.
"There's a lot of pieces of this puzzle that are not in any other organization that I've had the opportunity to be a part of," Gray said. "Getting kids out of school, organizing buses, all the things that you go, 'Yeah, I'll be a high school coach,' I had no idea existed."
So, yeah, new waters.
Gray just began his first season as the coach at Lincoln Pius X, and he's part of a new wave of high school swimming coaches in the Capital City. Of the city's seven swimming programs, four — Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East and Lincoln Northeast — have new head coaches.
Gray took over for Mike Witt, who along with wife Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt took full-time club coaching gigs in San Antonio in September. Fetter-Witt led the Lincoln Southwest girls team to four straight state championships before stepping down. Ross Mueller, who was an assistant at Southwest for two seasons, was promoted to head coach.
Sam Bach takes over for Kyle Hunt (now an assistant at Nebraska Wesleyan) at Lincoln Northeast, and Emma McEntarffer and Uriah Reiners are leading the Lincoln East teams this year as co-head coaches.
Bach, McEntarffer and Reiners were previous assistant coaches at their respective schools, which helps the transition.
"(It's) a really good thing for them (the kids) because they automatically feel more comfortable, they know a little bit more what to expect," said McEntarffer, who also is the head coach at Greater Nebraska Swim Team. "It feels a lot more comfortable."
The new gig has a nostalgic factor for McEntarffer. Her father was the head swimming coach before Greg Fleming took over, and her grandmother was a secretary in the athletic department at the school.
You have free articles remaining.
"I was there all the time," McEntarffer said.
Reiners, meanwhile, is a former East Spartan.
More responsibilities — and longer days — come with being a head swimming coach. There are communication tasks with administration, scheduling, writing workout sets, running Team Manager, and penciling in lineups that best maximize team points at duals and invites.
Mueller said writing sets has been the biggest adjustment.
"How can I make sure I have them challenging enough?" said Mueller, who guides a Southwest program that has 76 athletes out for the sport this year. "It's a little nervous at first, but after the first meet (last Thursday against Lincoln East), these kids were swimming lights out, it kind of helped me with that confidence, as well, knowing that, 'Hey I'm working these kids, they're already succeeding after their first meet. I can do this.'"
For Mueller, who was a head coach at Lincoln North Star before his assistant stint at Southwest, he gets a chance to help maintain Southwest's success as a state swimming power, and the Silver Hawk culture.
Maintaining culture is among the keys at Northeast for Bach.
"We have to fight and claw and work really hard to earn everything that we get," said Bach, who also is the head coach at Heartland Aquatics. "With this group of kids I don't see anybody falling from that ideal. Being able to sustain that culture at our school is something that was really important to me, taking over. I don't want to lose that mentality.
"The first two weeks our kids bought that culture, just hook, line and sinker."
Each of the new coaches are aided by the standards set by previous coaches and swimmers. Those expectations have gone a long way in making Year 1 as smooth as possible.
"Logistically, there's a lot of challenges, but I've got an awesome group of kids, I've got a group of parents that are genuinely bought in and I got a couple assistant coaches that are right there to pick up the slack or advise me," Gray said of the setup at Pius X.
"We know that this program is in a good place to grow and they now have their own set of expectations as a school. I just want to continue that and keep it going and kind of usher in the next crew."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.