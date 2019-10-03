A familiar face will take over the Lincoln Southwest swimming and diving program.
The school announced the promotion of assistant coach Ross Mueller on Tuesday. He'll take over for Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt, who recently resigned to take a full-time club position in San Antonio.
Mueller, who teaches at Culler Middle School, has served as an assistant at Southwest for the past two seasons, helping guide the girls team to state championships both times.
"We are excited to have Ross take over this program, as he understands the culture that has been developed over the years, has a familiarity with the program and how it operates, and does an excellent job of building the types of relationships with the athletes that encourages them to reach their highest potential," Southwest activities director Mark Armstrong said in a statement.