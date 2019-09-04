Mike and Leigh Ann Fetter-Witt have wrapped gold medals around the necks of a lot of swimmers at the club and high school levels.
Leigh Ann continued to elevate Lincoln Southwest’s reputation as a strong swimming and diving school. The girls program has won the past four state championships, setting droves of records along the way.
Mike, meanwhile, was the head coach at Lincoln Pius X, and the Thunderbolts made waves, too. The program recorded its highest state finishes in state meet history, and produced multi-state champions in Caroline Theil and Katie Stonehocker.
The Witts’ impact on Lincoln swimming went beyond the high school waters. But for the Witt family, it was never about medals and podium finishes.
On Wednesday, both — Leigh Ann at Southwest and Mike at Pius X — gathered their high school teams to deliver some bittersweet and tough news.
Mike and Leigh Ann announced their resignations as high school swimming coaches. They’ll head to San Antonio to be full-time club coaches Alamo Area Aquatics Association in the fall.
“That was pretty tough,” Leigh Ann said of her meeting with the Southwest swimmers. “A lot of tears (on) both sides. And there were some hugs at the end.”
Said Mike, “It was tough. They bought into swimming fast. You just can’t help but love the time you spent with them.”
Leigh Ann was an assistant coach at Southwest before taking over as head coach before the 2015-16. What followed was four girls state championships, 22 individual state champions (21 on the girls side and one on the boys side), 15 state relay championships and a staggering 10 state girls records.
“It’s never about the state records,” Fetter-Witt said. “That’s kind of the little cherry on top and it’s a good way to end your season every year, but what I truly remember the most is the relationships I have with those kids.
“I always say all my swimmers are my babies. I’m kind of like a momma bear when it comes to my swimmers, I’m very protective of my swimmers. I don’t think there was a kid in that room that didn’t realize and that doesn’t know that I would almost do anything in the world for them.”
Mike and Leigh Ann also ran the Greater Nebraska Swim Team based out of the Lincoln. Dannie Dilsaver, Olivia Calegan and Theil were among GNST swimmers to compete at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha. Their daughter Kaitlyn, who swam for mom at Southwest, is a sophomore swimmer at Kansas.
“At the end of the season, it’s fun to see them swim quick, Mike said of coaching high school kids. “You just see them get smarter and swim faster and just love the sport more and more. Your excitement rubs off on them and it makes that all worthwhile.”
Both Mike and Leigh Ann were club coaches before arriving in Lincoln, but they had never coached at the high school level until their stops at Pius X and Southwest.
"Mike and I, we love coaching, and day in and day out you're just building those bonds," Leigh Ann said. "You see them blossom and you see them grow and their four years of high school is a huge transformation."