Meet records, Mlinek's races highlight LSW boys charge to HAC title: 'I think all of them just came in to race'

FREMONT — There was a Pitbull sighting at the Fremont YMCA on Saturday.

Well, actually it was Lincoln Southwest swimming coach Ross Mueller dressed like the famed rapper — sunglasses, shaved head, black slacks, a chain and all.

It came about after Mueller lost a recent bet — he tried to swim a 50-yard freestyle underwater without taking a breath — to his Silver Hawks swimmers.

Mueller looked the part. His boys team raced the part.

Behind a pit bull mentality — the four-legged beast and not the rapper — the Silver Hawks rolled up nine event titles, a few meet records and 527 points to repeat as the Heartland Athletic Conference meet champions Saturday.

Senior Kael Mlinek won two races (the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke), and Tommy Palmer (100 freestyle), Mason Schroeder (100 backstroke), Aidin Kolb (200 freestyle) and Thomas Neil (100 butterfly) won, too. The Silver Hawks also set meet records in the 200 freestyle relay (1 minutes, 24.72 seconds) and the 200 medley relay (1:30.61).

"I think all of them just came in to race," Mueller said of both Silver Hawk squads (LSW won the girls title, too). "That's what conference is really about — a two-day meet, you swim as you can in prelims and just get up and race in finals and that's what these boys and girls were doing today."

Mlinek, a three-time individual state champion, set the pace.

The Princeton recruit repeated as HAC champion in his best event, the 100 breaststroke, easily topping the field in :53.73. A day earlier, he went :53.32 in the event.

It was the 50 freestyle where Mlinek showed what he can do as a sprinter. In the most-anticipated race of the day, Mlinek outdueled teammate Tommy Palmer for the gold. Mlinek rallied to touch in :20.53 and Palmer was second in :20.55.

"We haven't been next to each other in a meet at all or even in the same event at a meet, so this was really the first time I think ever that we've placed in the same event, so it was a lot of fun," Mlinek said. "It was really kind of who would touch first. ... it was neck and neck."

Mueller said both seniors are sprinters and that they wanted to do the 50.

"I know they can both race," Mueller said. "They're fighting for it. It was so close and both of them really wanted it."

Palmer later beat his own HAC record in the 100 freestyle, winning in :45.33.

Lincoln East scored 335 points to place second, and Kearney (278) and Lincoln Pius X (244) followed.

The Spartans received a boost from freshman Jadeon Carter, who got out front early in the 500 freestyle and never relinquished the lead.

"It's amazing," said Carter, who slapped the water multiple times in excitement after touching the wall. "It just sets up a future for me and basically tells me I can compete with people that are much older than me."

Carter had the fastest prelims time, but said he came into the final thinking he was the underdog.

"As a freshman, there's a lot more older people than me, and honestly, I thought I was going to be last place in that event," said Carter, who nearly won the 200 freestyle, too. "Even though I had the top seed."

