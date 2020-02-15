LSW's Palmer and Mlinek, Grand Island's Novinski deliver in a big way at HAC swimming meet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Palmer won the 50 in a career-best :21.16. But his finish in the 100 freestyle may have been more impressive.

Palmer had a late surge to catch the leader and won in a career-best :46.51. Sieglaff was second, finishing in :46.93 and breaking a school record that stood for 30 years.

"I didn’t start the way I wanted to," said Palmer, who won a 200 free title at state last year. "I did my first flip turn and I saw he was a bit ahead of me and I just kind of refreshed my mind and kicked it into gear."

Speaking of delivering ...

Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski set a state record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:32.54, edging his own mark he set at last year's HAC meet (4.32.79). He also set a meet record in Saturday's 200 freestyle final (1:41.36).

Novinski said he thinks he can swim faster in the 500 freestyle. He already swam a 4:29 in a club meet.

"Just the way I’ve been holding splits in practice and the way I’ve been doing in dual meets, I’m exponentially ahead of where I was last year. I think if I can taper right, I think it’s going to be a great state meet," Novinski said.

Novinski said he actually had injury scare on Thursday night, nearly dislocating his knee.