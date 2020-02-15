LSW's Palmer and Mlinek, Grand Island's Novinski deliver in a big way at HAC swimming meet

FREMONT — Ross Mueller gave Tommy Palmer a nickname when Palmer was 8 years old.
The nickname will likely be sticking for a while.
Palmer, a Lincoln Southwest sophomore, blazed his way to a pair of wins in two of the most-anticipated races — the 50- and 100-yard freestyles — at Saturday's Heartland Athletic Conference swim meet at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.
"We call him 'Mailman,'" said Mueller, Southwest's head coach. "because he always delivers. No matter what's in front of him, as long as he's got a race, we will deliver that win."
Palmer was not the only one to deliver Saturday.
Southwest teammate Kael Mlinek won two races, too, winning the 200 individual medley (1 minutes, 57.04 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (:57.75).
Heck, the entire Southwest team delivered. The Silver Hawks set meet records in the 200 freestyle (1:27.82) and 400 freestyle (3:12.94) relays, and won the boys team title with 394 points. Lincoln East (277) was second and Lincoln Pius X (213) was third.
"We have wanted it so bad," Palmer said. "We were putting it all in last year and then fell short, and then (winning), it’s just amazing."
Palmer won the 50 freestyle, a race that featured some of the state's fastest swimmers, including Lincoln Northeast's Caden Feit and Lincoln High's Charles Sieglaff, the defending HAC champion who went :20.3 during Friday's prelims.
Palmer won the 50 in a career-best :21.16. But his finish in the 100 freestyle may have been more impressive.
Palmer had a late surge to catch the leader and won in a career-best :46.51. Sieglaff was second, finishing in :46.93 and breaking a school record that stood for 30 years.
"I didn’t start the way I wanted to," said Palmer, who won a 200 free title at state last year. "I did my first flip turn and I saw he was a bit ahead of me and I just kind of refreshed my mind and kicked it into gear."
Speaking of delivering ...
Grand Island junior Jonathan Novinski set a state record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:32.54, edging his own mark he set at last year's HAC meet (4.32.79). He also set a meet record in Saturday's 200 freestyle final (1:41.36).
Novinski said he thinks he can swim faster in the 500 freestyle. He already swam a 4:29 in a club meet.
"Just the way I’ve been holding splits in practice and the way I’ve been doing in dual meets, I’m exponentially ahead of where I was last year. I think if I can taper right, I think it’s going to be a great state meet," Novinski said.
Novinski said he actually had injury scare on Thursday night, nearly dislocating his knee.
"Let’s just say I should stick to swimming and should not go out for dance," Novinski said.
Now he'll aim for a third straight 500 state title.
