Eve Nelson approached a meet official distributing medals on the Devaney Sports Center pool deck.

"What place?" the official asked.

"First," said Nelson, her voice barely above a whisper, guarding against boasting about her triumph in the girls state diving championships Thursday.

A small moment, sure, one likely forgotten by both parties, but it helps encapsulate the quiet confidence Nelson rode to a state title.

The soft-spoken Lincoln Southeast sophomore scored 453.65 points, holding off contenders Sally Mcclellen of Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli and Lincoln Pius X's Ryane Neal. Mcclellen finished with 437.45 points, and Neal with 431.35.

Mcclellen led by a margin of 28.35 points as Nelson toed the 1-meter diving board for the final dive of the meet. Nelson's dive, a back 1½ somersault 2½ twist free, netted 44.5 points to seal the triumph.

A glance at the scoreboards, followed by plenty of hugs.

"I was very happy," Nelson said. "I can't believe this is happening. I'm really excited for the next couple years."

Nelson said she felt strongly about her chances to win after the eighth round. She's checking scores, but only hers — or at least that's the idea.

"I usually try to just look at my scores personally, and compare them to my last few weeks," Nelson said.

With Nelson's win, Lincoln Southeast regains its grasp on the school with the most diving titles in state history with seven. Entering Thursday, Southeast and Omaha Marian were tied at six.

Nelson gained ample experience last season, finishing third at the state meet behind Millard West graduate Lainey Woodward, who is now diving at Iowa, and Mcclellen.

From one state meet to the next, Nelson improved her score by 61.7 points. Her coach, Erik Sutterfield, said something "clicked" at the midway point of this season. Nelson won the HAC crown earlier this month.

"She's improved noticeably, she's stronger, has better technique than she finished the season last year," Sutterfield said. "At about the halfway point this season, she was a lot more consistent and that's carried over into her dives.

"She's been able to turn it up a notch."

Nelson has been diving for most of her life, with plenty of meet experience. But the state scene adds an extra flair, and she stashed those lessons from last year to use.

"Last year felt like it helped a lot," Nelson said. "Knowing how it went, and how it goes. Also knowing all the fans and people that went, like my family that came to watch me, makes me feel good."

GIRLS MEDALISTS: 1. Eve Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 453.65; 2. Sally Mcclellen, Brownell-Talbot/Omaha Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 437.45; 3. Ryane Neal, Lincoln Southwest, 431.45; 4. Amelia Ward, Omaha Westside, 393.50; 5. Ellie Fulcher, Millard West, 391.50; 6. Macy Santoni, Omaha Burke, 382.60; 7. Kate Stoltenberg, illard West, 380.40; 8. Ava Snyder, Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman, 377.15.

Photos: The 2023 state diving championships