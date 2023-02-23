With each round, the two divers outdid each other. And then, one of them uncorked a dive that'll be the talk of a Lincoln dinner table Thursday night.

Lincoln Pius X's David Hatt pulled away from defending champion Paul Mathews (Creighton Prep) with a back 2½ somersault tuck in the 10th round to win the boys state diving championships at the Devaney Sports Center.

Hatt finished with 535.20 points, and Mathews had 516.65.

Moments after the final dive, Hatt climbed to the top of the podium on the pool deck, shook hands with each of his competitors and then laid down on his stomach as his mother and coach, Dusty Hatt, placed a gold medal around his neck.

"It was wonderful," Dusty Hatt said. "I was glad to see his hard work pay off. I was glad to see him happy. ... It was overwhelming to put the medal around his neck."

After nine of 11 rounds, Hatt's lead over Mathews was narrow — just over three points. Hatt scored 65.1 on the pivotal 10th-round dive to pull away for good.

"I was beaming underwater when I saw the scores," Hatt said. "Just overjoyed."

Hatt finished third place at state last season — behind Mathews and runner-up Landon Orth (Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South) and ahead of Bellevue West's Zach Shaddy. All four were mixing it up again Thursday, but Hatt entered with his focus on Mathews.

Mathews, a senior, popped a 556.80 at the Metro Conference meet earlier this month, while Hatt entered with a 518.95 scored at the HAC meet.

Yes, Hatt saw it, and it lit a fuse that burned through several trips to the gym leading up to state.

"I was definitely motivated by his score," Hatt said. "I'll be honest, I was a little scared, and very impressed. I thought the score I put up at the other meet (HAC) was good and Paul topped that. I put in a lot of work in the gym these last few weeks and have worked really, really hard."

Hatt is just the second boys diver from Pius X to win a state title, joining Braden Kowalski, who won in 2018.

BOYS MEDALISTS: 1. David Hatt, Lincoln Pius X, 535.20; 2. Paul Mathews, Creighton Prep, 516.65; 3. Landon Orth, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, 479.80; 4. Rowan Dumond, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South/Elkhorn North, 433.15; 5. Zach Shaddy, Bellevue West, 416.10; 6. Ben Knoell, Kearney, 409.75; 7. Evan Farr, Lincoln Southeast, 39.00; 8. Alex Lenz, Lincoln East, 380.20.

Photos: The 2023 state diving championships