Lincoln High's Winston, Pius X's Phelan come back stronger to take HAC diving titles

Phelan's two best scores of the season have come in consecutive meets. She scored a 337.75 at last week's Fete Fling Invitational in Elkhorn, and topped that Thursday with a 341.60.

Before the HAC meet, Phelan added an inward double to her program. It was her ninth dive Thursday.

"I think that's what really helped me push over and win," Phelan said. "I started out strong and was a little bit rocky in the middle, but I knew I had my hard dives towards the end and knew I had to get to those. Once I hit those, I was pretty confident."

Phelan was in contention to win last year's HAC meet as a freshman, but Lincoln Southwest's Aleni Stoakes scored a high figure on her final dive to edge Phelan 330.15-329.30.

"Ever since I got that second-place medal, I wanted this gold one, and now that I have it, it's everything," said Phelan, who entered a wide-open HAC meet seeded sixth.

Lincoln High's Novalee Schmit (334.45) was second and Norfolk's Kiran Walker (320.75) was third.

The HAC meet will move to Fremont's Dillon Family Aquatic Center for the next two days. Swimming prelims will begin at noon Friday, and swimming finals are at noon Saturday.

