'It's splash and dash:' A trio of boys swimmers is raising the speed limit in the Capital City

Boy, can time fly.
Caden Feit can confirm. The Lincoln Northeast swimmer doesn't feel far removed from being a freshman. The reality is Feit is about to compete in his final high school meet this week.
"This (season) just zipped right by," the senior said. "Last one, fast one, right?"
Sounds like a fitting way to go out for one of the state's top sprinters. But Feit isn't the only competitor from Lincoln who can blaze his way in the lanes. Lincoln Southwest sophomore Tommy Palmer and Lincoln High senior Charles Siegloff can fly, too.
Speed limit in the Capital City? With these three, there isn't one.
Feit, Palmer and Sieglaff have pumped out fast swims all season. They competed against each other at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet in Fremont. And now they're set to put Lincoln's speed on display on the big stage.
All three are entered in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events at the state swimming and diving meet, which begins with diving on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
"It's like a sequel of conference," Palmer said. "Everyone in those events are now swimming it state. It's like a rematch, pretty much. It's pretty cool how our city has all of those top guys."
Swimming fast isn't the only thing that bonds the three Lincoln sprinters. Feit and Sieglaff are longtime club teammates and they'll be swimming for rival colleges next year — Feit at South Dakota and Sieglaff at South Dakota State. All three are friends.
When they're on the blocks, however, the competitor in each comes out.
"We all know that we're there to compete our best and try to win," Sieglaff said. "We all know that's what's going on."
They'll look to re-route history a little bit. Since 2000, Lincoln has produced only two boys state champions in the sprints — Nicholas Genrich (Lincoln East) in the 50 in 2007 and Ryan Bubb (Lincoln East) in the 50 in 2009.
The 50 and 100 freestyles are two of the more thrilling races at a swim meet. A ton of hours goes into training for those races. But turn away, and you'll miss them. The 50 takes less than 25 seconds to complete and the 100 less than 50 seconds.
There is a little margin for error. A slow start off the blocks, an average breakout, a weak catch of the water, a bad kick off the turning wall can be the difference between finishing first and last.
There's one goal. Out-touch the other swimmers. But Feit, Palmer and Sieglaff go about it in different ways.
Sieglaff said his starts are better, while Feit and Palmer thrive more on the back end of the races.
You have free articles remaining.
Last year at state, Palmer was a freshman and an underdog in his races. But he upset Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski for gold in the 200 freestyle and took second in the 100 freestyle behind Creighton Prep standout Rush Clark.
Now the Silver Hawk sophomore is the one being chased. He's the top seed in each of his events after swimming 21.16 seconds in the 50 and :46.51 in the 100 at the HAC meet. Both are school-record times.
Palmer recorded those marks despite not being rested. He's not fazed by being the No. 1 seed, Palmer says.
"It just gives me excitement," said Palmer, whose sister Alana was a four-time state individual champion at Southwest. "I obviously want to hold it, but I just want to go into it and have as much fun as I can.
"I love being in the middle lane. That middle lane is where I always want to be."
Said Southwest coach Russ Mueller, "He can finish better than anybody in the state."
Sieglaff had a strong finish to his junior campaign, winning a HAC title in the 50 and finishing third at state.
He's emerging late again. He had a strong HAC meet, which included breaking a longtime school record in the 100 freestyle (:46.93).
"It showed me that I can be next to them and be with those top guys in the state, which I think really changes how I think about how I swim," Sieglaff said.
Feit, a four-time individual state medalist, will look to improve on his finishes (fourth in the 50 and third in the 100) at the HAC meet.
The top five seeds, including Norfolk's Kellen Carney and Grand Island's Doug Lewandowski, entered in the 50 at state all competed against each other at the HAC meet.
Feit said he saw a couple of things he could fix from those races.
"I think it helps a lot just knowing the speed of the other guys and you're getting up racing throughout the whole season and you're not waiting (to see the fastest swimmers at state)," said Feit, who owns school records in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles. "You've got the whole season to prepare for this you're spending your time racing these guys, and it's a good time.
"It's always fun."
Lincoln's top sprinters will look take that fun into the Devaney Center pool this weekend. Saturday's finals begin at 11 a.m. on NET.
Sieglaff said he can hear his heart beating during the silence just moments before the start of his sprints. And then, Feit says, it's a splash-and-dash race.
"There's that respect for all the other races, but it just feels different on the 50 because everybody knows it's going to be over in a heartbeat," Northeast coach Sam Bach said. "I think the athletes feel that, too."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.