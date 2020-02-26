'It's splash and dash:' A trio of boys swimmers is raising the speed limit in the Capital City

When they're on the blocks, however, the competitor in each comes out.

"We all know that we're there to compete our best and try to win," Sieglaff said. "We all know that's what's going on."

They'll look to re-route history a little bit. Since 2000, Lincoln has produced only two boys state champions in the sprints — Nicholas Genrich (Lincoln East) in the 50 in 2007 and Ryan Bubb (Lincoln East) in the 50 in 2009.

The 50 and 100 freestyles are two of the more thrilling races at a swim meet. A ton of hours goes into training for those races. But turn away, and you'll miss them. The 50 takes less than 25 seconds to complete and the 100 less than 50 seconds.

There is a little margin for error. A slow start off the blocks, an average breakout, a weak catch of the water, a bad kick off the turning wall can be the difference between finishing first and last.

There's one goal. Out-touch the other swimmers. But Feit, Palmer and Sieglaff go about it in different ways.

Sieglaff said his starts are better, while Feit and Palmer thrive more on the back end of the races.

