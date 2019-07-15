Greg Fleming is quite familiar with his newest member of his program.
Kyle Hunt swam at Lincoln East when Fleming was the coach there. Now Hunt will serve as Fleming's assistant coach at Nebraska Wesleyan.
The school announced the addition of Hunt on Monday. This means Hunt is stepping down as Lincoln Northeast's swimming and diving coach, a position he had held since 2004.
Hunt, who also was the head coach for Club Husker Swimming, brings more than 24 years of coaching experience to Fleming's staff.
Nebraska Wesleyan completed its fifth year in swimming and diving this past season. Both the men and women had their best finishes to date. The men won the Liberal Arts Conference championship, and the women finished fifth.