High school swimming: Storylines for the 2019-20 season

Is this Marian's year?
The Lincoln Southwest girls have won the past four state titles, but Omaha Marian has closed the gap over the past two seasons. The Crusaders are the preseason favorites. Southwest lost some elite swimmers from last year, while Marian returns most of its team, including senior Isabella Pantano (defending state champ in the 100-yard backstroke), junior JoJo Randby and two-time state diving champion Megan Carter.
Stonehocker seeks more gold
While we won't know what state events swimmers will compete in until a week before the meet, the chances are likely that Katie Stonehocker will aim for a third straight crown in the girls 100 breaststroke. The Lincoln Pius X junior and Iowa recruit won last year's event with a time of 1 minutes, 2.95 seconds. Sophomore Olivia Dendinger (Papio) and Randby (Marian) are strong breaststroke swimmers, too.
Capital City boys look to make splash
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer became the first boy from the Capital City to win a state swimming title since 2014 when he outdueled Grand Island's Jonathan Novinski in the 200 freestyle final in February. Palmer is back for his sophomore campaign, and there are some other Lincoln swimmers primed to contend for state gold. Northeast senior Caden Feit and Lincoln High senior Charles Sieglaff are among the top sprinters in the state. Sieglaff took third at state last year in the 50 free.
Familiar faces on boys side
Just about every individual state champion from last season returns in boys swimming, including Creighton Prep's Rush Clark and Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South's Luke Barr. Each won two events at the Devaney Sports Center. Grand Island's Novinski is a two-time state champ in the 500, and he has some big goals this year. Millard West junior Mateo Miceli and Norfolk's Kellen Carney also are among the top returners on the boys side.
Returning state champions (girls)
Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, jr. (100 butterfly)
Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, sr. (100 backstroke)
Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, sr. (100 breaststroke)
Megan Carter, Omaha Marian, jr. (diving)
Returning state champions (boys)
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, so. (200 freestyle)
Luke Barr, Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, jr. (200 IM and 100 breaststroke)
Rush Clark, Creighton Prep, sr. (100 butterfly and 100 freestyle)
Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, jr. (500 freestyle)
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.