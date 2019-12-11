High school swimming: Storylines for the 2019-20 season

Is this Marian's year?

The Lincoln Southwest girls have won the past four state titles, but Omaha Marian has closed the gap over the past two seasons. The Crusaders are the preseason favorites. Southwest lost some elite swimmers from last year, while Marian returns most of its team, including senior Isabella Pantano (defending state champ in the 100-yard backstroke), junior JoJo Randby and two-time state diving champion Megan Carter.

Stonehocker seeks more gold

While we won't know what state events swimmers will compete in until a week before the meet, the chances are likely that Katie Stonehocker will aim for a third straight crown in the girls 100 breaststroke. The Lincoln Pius X junior and Iowa recruit won last year's event with a time of 1 minutes, 2.95 seconds. Sophomore Olivia Dendinger (Papio) and Randby (Marian) are strong breaststroke swimmers, too.

Capital City boys look to make splash