Lincoln Pius X junior David Hatt turned as many pages as his 10th dive Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Diving Championships at Lincoln Southeast.

Hatt, now a three-time HAC diving champion after winning Thursday's event with a 518.95, spent his down time after his eighth dive in Chapter 3 of the second book of "Pride and Prejudice."

“I always read at meets,” Hatt said. “It calms me down and helps me take my mind off stress, thinking about the meet, and I just enjoy reading as a hobby in general. So I decided to bring the two things together.”

His mother and Pius X coach Dusty Hatt recommended the book to him nearly a week ago.

“I love that he reads at meets,” Dusty Hatt said. “It lets him be focused and centered when he gets on the board. I think reading is an amazing hobby to pick.”

Hatt, a third-place state finisher last season, also set the Pius X record Feb. 4 in Kearney with a score of 545.10.

“I'm really pleased with how I did today,” David Hatt said. “I've been improving this whole season and I feel like a lot of dives have gotten a lot better. I've improved every single year working hard. Especially just work I do over the summer and work I do in the gym is paying off since freshman year.”

But even with another championship under his belt, his 10th dive was noteworthy.

Hatt recorded a high score of 22 on three separate dives, including his inward 2½ tuck.

“That's the best one I've ever done,” Hatt said.

Pius X added another top-five finisher in Seth Berens, who finished with a 363.30.

“I have loved coaching Seth and David together,” Dusty Hatt said. “They work well together, they build each other up, push each other to do better every practice, and I'm grateful to be a part of their journey.”

Lincoln Southeast sophomore Eve Nelson captured her second HAC girls title with a 450.50. Her seventh dive, a reverse pike, stole the show.

Experience outside the high school level has helped Nelson along the way, focusing just on diving in the high school season while competing in other events for her Nebraska Diving Club in Lincoln.

“She's a technician and knows what she is doing,” Southeast coach Erik Sutterfield said. “It's all kind of clicking right now.”

“It feels great to show how hard I've been working and how hard I've been doing this season,” Nelson said. “I feel proud of myself.”

Seven of the top eight finishers qualified for the state dive meet, including Nelson, who finished third last season.

Nelson was the only Southeast diver competing, but the familiarity of divers from other schools helped ease the pressure.

“I know quite a bit of the girls and it's just really fun to compete with them,” Nelson said.

Ryane Neal for Lincoln Southwest finished runner-up with a 436.20.