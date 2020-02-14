HAC swimming: A look at Saturday's notable finals in Fremont

The Heartland Athletic Conference swimming meet is halfway complete following Friday's prelims. Now it's time to crown some champions.

Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest look to be the front-runners in both team races. The Silver Hawk girls are looking to keep their streak of six straight conference titles going.

Here is a look at some notable Saturday races following the qualifying round. The finals will begin at noon at Fremont's Dillon Family Aquatic Center.

Boys 50-yard freestyle: This race will feature three swimmers not only capable of winning a HAC title, but a state title, too. Defending HAC champion Charles Sieglaff of Lincoln High swam the fastest time Friday (21.38 seconds). Lincoln Northeast senior Caden Feit (:21.68) and Lincoln Southwest sophomore Tommy Palmer (:21.71) are seeded right behind him. The 50 freestyle is typically the most exciting race of a swim meet. This one should live up to the hype Saturday.

Boys 100 freestyle: The energy from the 50 free will carry into this race. Feit swam the fastest time (:47.25) on Friday and Palmer (:47.27) was right there, too.