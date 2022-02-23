Girls swimming and diving leaders heading into the state meet

Girls swimming
STATE LEADERS
200 medley relay: 1. Omaha Marian, 1:46.13; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:46.54; 3. Norfolk, 1:47.36; 4. Millard North, 1:47.71; 5. Lincoln East, 1:50.22; 6. Millard South, 1:50.37; 7. Omaha Westside, 1:50.38; 8. Lincoln Southwest, 1:51.21; 9. Fremont, 1:51.48; 10. Grand Island, 1:51.86.
200 freestyle: 1. Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:51.98; 2. Wischhof, Lincoln East, 1:54.74; 3. Lienemann, Lincoln Southwest, 1:54.76; 4. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, 1:55.30; 5. Harris, Omaha Westside, 1:55.89; 6. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 1:56.65; 7. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 1:57.96; 8. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.29; 9. Heinrich, Lincoln Southwest, 1:58.47; 10. Cunningham, Papio/Papio South, 1:58.57.
200 IM: 1. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 2:07.88; 2. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 2:09.35; 3. E. Olberding, Norfolk, 2:09.51; 4. Glandt, Omaha Marian, 2:09.60; 5. Hood, Omaha Marian, 2:10.72; 6. Storms, Millard South, 2:11.15; 7. Petrick, Millard North, 2:11.99; 8. Hagen, Omaha Westside, 2:12.31; 9. Jacobs, Norfolk, 2:12.48; 10. Heyen, Lincoln Southwest, 2:12.57.
50 freestyle: 1. Ford, Papio/Papio South, :23.81; 2. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :23.83; 3. McLeay, Millard North, :24.08; 4. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :24.10; 5. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :24.17; 6. Hood, Omaha Marian, :24.27; 7. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :24.29; 8. Jesse, Fremont, :24.32; 9. Waddington, Norfolk, :24.33; 10. Agnew, Lincoln East, :24.38.
Diving: 1. Woodward, Millard West, 511.40; 2. Omaha Marian, 418.75; 3. McClellan, Brownell Talbot/Concordia, 414.95; 4. Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, 389.10; 5. Stoltenberg, Millard West, 383.65; 6. Schmit, Lincoln High, 382.30; 7. Fulcher, Millard West, 378.00; 8. Sutter, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 375.85; 9. Brandl, Millard South, 375.35; 10. Santoni, Omaha Burke, 371.10.
100 butterfly: 1. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :57.07; 2. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, :58.01; 3. Jacobs, Norfolk, :58.03; 4. Hood, Omaha Marian, :58.08; 5. Samanta, Millard North, :58.16; 6. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, :58.60; 7. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :59.32; 8. Schmieding, Millard South, :59.37; 9. Elder, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, :59.65; 10. Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :59.74.
100 freestyle: 1. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, :52.00; 2. Hood, Omaha Marian, :52.04; 3. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, :52.51; 4. McLeay, Millard North, :52.73; 5. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :52.83; 6. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :53.23; 7. Ford, Papio/Papio South, :53.26; 8. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, :53.37; 9. Foley, Omaha Marian, :53.52; 10. Jesse, Fremont, :53.96.
500 freestyle: 1. Hood, Omaha Marian, 5:05.48; 2. Schroeder, Lincoln Southwest, 5:11.48; 3. Woods, Lincoln Southeast, 5:12.48; 4. Kollmorgen, Lincoln Southwest, 5:16.16; 5. Harris, Omaha Westside, 5:16.39; 6. Hadford, Omaha Marian, 5:20.22; 7. Morales, Lincoln Southwest, 5:20.83; 8. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 5:21.28; 9. Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 5:21.36; 10. Nelson, Grand Island, 5:22.72.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southwest, 1:37.68; 2. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 1:37.77; 3. Omaha Marian, 1:37.81; 4. Lincoln East, 1:38.04; 5. Millard North, 1:38.05; 6. Norfolk, 1:39.30; 7. Fremont, 1:39.31; 8. Omaha Westside, 1:39.40; 9. Omaha Central, 1:41.33; 10. Omaha Burke, 1:41.60.
100 backstroke: 1. Murray, Omaha Duchesne, :56.57; 2. Jacobs, Norfolk, :57.62; 3. Foley, Omaha Marian, :57.95; 4. Wischhof, Lincoln East, :58.03; 5. Joyce, Millard South, :58.35; 6. Brennan, Grand Island, :58.76; 7. Novinski, Grand ISland, :58.97; 8. Mendlick, Omaha Marian, :59.42; 9. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, :59.51; 10. Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, :59.57.
100 breaststroke: 1. Petrick, Millard North, 1:04.95; 2. Johnson, Lincoln East, 1:05.67; 3. Kendeigh, Omaha Burke, 1:05.70; 4. E. Olberding, Norfolk, 1:05.75; 5. Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 1:05.77; 6. Glandt, Omaha Marian, 1:06.42; 7. Swoboda, Brownell Talbot/Concordia, 1:06.99; 8. Storms, Millard South, 1:07.07; 9. Jacobs, Norfolk, 1:07.45; 10. Elbert, Omaha Westside, 1:07.56.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Omaha Marian, 3:32.97; 2. Lincoln Southwest, 3:33.33; 3. Papillion-La Vista/PLVS, 3:35.62; 4. Lincoln East, 3:36.08; 5. Omaha Westside, 3:39.03; 6. Grand Island, 3:40.09; 7. Fremont, 3:41.13; 8. Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:42.41; 9. Millard South, 3:43.52; 10. Millard North, 3:44.26.