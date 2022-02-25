Girls state swimming: State the best medicine for LSE's Woods, who rises back to the top after tough season

Four days before the biggest meet of the season, it happened again for Natalya Woods.

The Lincoln Southeast sophomore came down with a fever, missing school and practice Monday.

“It was a horrible night,” she said. “I think I slept two hours that night and I was so, so scared that I wasn’t going to be able to swim.”

It was the fourth time this season that Woods was sick, including a battle with COVID-19 in December.

It’s made for a tough season, she said.

But as Woods learned Friday, swimming at state is the best medicine.

A year after winning two state titles and being named the meet’s most outstanding girls swimmer, Woods left the Devaney Sports Center on Friday with the fastest times in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles.

She won the 500 free prelims with a season-best 5:10.66 and earlier the 200 free prelims in a 1:51.86, crushing her previous season-best in that event by nearly five seconds.

“I was hoping for it,” Woods said of her 200 time. “I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it, but once I got it, I felt good.”

Feeling good has been hard to come by this year for Woods, who won state titles in the 200 (1:49.97) and 500 freestyles (5:05.96) last year. She missed a lot of time in December and then it’s been up and down ever since. Woods would go about 5:12 in the 500 free in one meet and then 5:30 in the next.

That led to Woods at one point in the season focusing on being in her best swimming shape by state, Southeast coach Brett Ruoff said.

“Swimming continuously bad all season, it just brings you down, and at conference, I didn’t swim great, but it was better than previous meets,” Woods said. “And now it’s like I’m finally out of the sickness.”

Woods’ quest for two more titles will be greatly challenged Saturday. Omaha Marian’s Josie Hood, the defending 100 freestyle champion, went 1:52.90 in the 200 free Friday, and Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder will be right there in the 500.

“I’m just going to out as fast as I can and hope I can hold on,” said Woods, who also went :23.85 in her 200 freestyle split, which would have placed her first among the 50 freestyle prelim finishers.

"Today I went in with more nerves, more pressure because this has been a really hard season."

Let’s talk team race

Another season, another battle between Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian for a state championship.

Both teams positioned themselves well for the title.

Lincoln Southwest advanced 25 entries — 13 to the finals and 12 to the consolation finals — from Friday’s prelims, while Omaha Marian will have 14.

The total number is in the Silver Hawks’ favor, but all 14 of Marian’s entries will be in the championship finals, meaning prime chances to grab more points.

“It’s still going to be tight, we still have to race, nothing’s a given on Saturday for sure,” Marian coach B.J. Christiansen said. “But we definitely put ourselves in position where we can fight for it.”

Marian’s chase for a third straight title is being fueled by a talented duo. Hood is a title contender in the 100 and 200 freestyles, and junior Molly Van Seggern is the top seed in the 100 butterfly and is second in the 50 freestyle.

The Crusaders also had the three fastest relay times Friday.

It will be Southwest’s depth vs. Marian’s heavy hitters.

“I always tell these kids the first day is always get up and get in those top eight, top 16 spots,” Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. “And then we get up and race the next day and that’s what these girls are going to have to do tomorrow.”

Also worth noting

* Defending 200 individual medley champion Olivia Dendinger of Papillion-La Vista/Papio South had a strong first day, recording the fastest times in the 200 IM (2:05.43) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.05). Four swimmers went under 1:05 in the 100 breaststroke during Friday's prelims.

* Lincoln East freshman Avari Wischhof had a nice state debut. Her time of :52.43 in the 100 freestyle was the third-fastest mark and she wasn't too far behind Marian's Hood (:51.52) and Lincoln Southwest's Bella Livingston (:51.96). Wischhof also is seeded third for Saturday's 200 free final.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

